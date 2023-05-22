MacBook Air 15-inch to launch during Apple WWDC 2023 event? Check details

Apple WWDC 2023 event is just around the corner! As we are nearing the event, the buzz around it has been growing significantly, primarily due to the expected array of software and hardware launches and announcements. Several analysts are predicting numerous features for the upcoming iOS 17 update and absolutely everyone is interested in Apple's first mixed-reality headset that may see the light of day then. Apart from these, Apple is also expected to launch the long-rumoured MacBook Air 15-inch during the WWDC 2023 event. Now, new evidence further confirms that Apple won't simply introduce a new MacBook Air, but it will be available for purchase soon after the launch during the event.

As per MacRumors, analyst Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley has revealed that Quanta Computer has projected a high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it will assemble in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter. Woodring speculates that this growth can be related to the introduction of new MacBooks.

MacBook Air 15-inch: Expected specs, features, and price

The upcoming MacBook Air 15-inch model will be a fresh option for those who want a large-display-sized MacBook without spending a huge amount of money on the Pro models. Currently, the MacBook Air only offers a 13-inch display.

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the MacBook Air 15-inch laptop will feature a chipset that is comparable to the M2 chip in the 13-inch model. Apart from the boost in the display size, there are no other external design changes expected so far. That means it will be like a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air with a camera notch, thin bezels, and a flat design.

It is also expected to come with 8GB of memory, which is consistent with the existing MacBook Air.

As per Tom's Guide report, it is expected that the 15-inch laptop will be priced in the range of $1299 to $1499.

However, you should wait for the official launch of the MacBook Air 15-inch during the Apple WWDC 2023 event for the final pricing and specs details.