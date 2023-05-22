Home Laptops PC News MacBook Air 15-inch to launch during Apple WWDC 2023 event? Check details

MacBook Air 15-inch to launch during Apple WWDC 2023 event? Check details

Apple is expected to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC 2023 event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 13:15 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple MacBook Air
View all Images
Apple WWDC 2023 event is scheduled to begin from June 5 till June 9. (HT Tech)

Apple WWDC 2023 event is just around the corner! As we are nearing the event, the buzz around it has been growing significantly, primarily due to the expected array of software and hardware launches and announcements. Several analysts are predicting numerous features for the upcoming iOS 17 update and absolutely everyone is interested in Apple's first mixed-reality headset that may see the light of day then. Apart from these, Apple is also expected to launch the long-rumoured MacBook Air 15-inch during the WWDC 2023 event. Now, new evidence further confirms that Apple won't simply introduce a new MacBook Air, but it will be available for purchase soon after the launch during the event.

As per MacRumors, analyst Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley has revealed that Quanta Computer has projected a high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it will assemble in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter. Woodring speculates that this growth can be related to the introduction of new MacBooks.

MacBook Air 15-inch: Expected specs, features, and price

The upcoming MacBook Air 15-inch model will be a fresh option for those who want a large-display-sized MacBook without spending a huge amount of money on the Pro models. Currently, the MacBook Air only offers a 13-inch display.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the MacBook Air 15-inch laptop will feature a chipset that is comparable to the M2 chip in the 13-inch model. Apart from the boost in the display size, there are no other external design changes expected so far. That means it will be like a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air with a camera notch, thin bezels, and a flat design.

It is also expected to come with 8GB of memory, which is consistent with the existing MacBook Air.

As per Tom's Guide report, it is expected that the 15-inch laptop will be priced in the range of $1299 to $1499.

However, you should wait for the official launch of the MacBook Air 15-inch during the Apple WWDC 2023 event for the final pricing and specs details.

First Published Date: 22 May, 13:14 IST
