MacBooks may finally get this popular iPhone security feature!

How do you unlock your MacBook? If you use Touch ID, then know that MacBooks could soon be getting a key iPhone security feature that will make unlocking Apple’s devices much easier.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 12:59 IST
Apple recently refreshed its MacBook lineup with a new 15-inch MacBook Air that was announced at WWDC 2023. While it features subtle upgrades in comparison to its 13-inch counterpart, MacBooks might soon be getting a major security feature that is extremely popular on iPhones today - Face ID. If you're in the Apple ecosystem and have ever looked down at your MacBook and wondered “Why is there no Face ID?”, then your prayers might be answered soon as Apple could bring it to its next generation of MacBooks, as per the reports.

Security boost

A newly approved patent spotted by Patently Apple has hinted at Apple's Face ID technology coming to future MacBooks. While the new MacBooks already have a notch at the top that houses the camera module, there is no Face ID. But it could change very soon with the newly approved patent for Face ID authentication, making it much easier to log in to your MacBooks.

At the moment, some MacBooks have a Touch ID sensor that allows fingerprint recognition to unlock the MacBook, make purchases, and sign into apps. Thus, if reports are to be believed, it could soon get replaced by Face ID, which replaced the Touch ID on iPhones with the introduction of iPhone X.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Not just log in, but accessing your email accounts could also get simplified, with Face ID-enabled verification for emails. Another patent related to email access was also spotted.

Which devices could get it?

While both of these features are not expected to arrive on existing MacBooks due to the possible absence of Dot Matrix Projector that enables Face ID, future devices could get it. Previous reports hint at new Apple Silicon MacBooks that could arrive next year, powered by the M3 chipset. It is possible that the next M3 MacBook Pro or even M3 MacBook Air could get Face ID.

So, if you're looking to purchase a new MacBook, it would make more sense to hold out till next year.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 12:58 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets