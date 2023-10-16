New 24-inch iMac rumoured to debut with Apple's M2 and M2 Pro chips

Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a revamped 24-inch iMac, and the latest buzz suggests it might finally make its debut. It will likely be powered by Apple's in-house M2 and M2 Pro chips. Recent reports from Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara have shed light on Apple's plans for this anticipated iMac release. While it's no secret that Apple has been on a roll with its M-series chips, the 24-inch iMac is expected to bring some much-needed upgrades to the table. These enhancements are rumoured to include Thunderbolt 4 ports, the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. Moreover, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to having the option of choosing between M2 and M2 Pro configurations, 9to5Mac reported.

As we eagerly await this potential game-changer, some Apple aficionados may have noticed that certain configurations of the 2020 iMac have faced delays of up to a month on Apple's online stores across the globe. This has sparked uncertainty about when an iMac refresh might be launched. Notably, while Apple has embraced the newer M2 chipset for most of its offerings, some products, like the MacBook Air 2020 and the iMac 2021, are still sporting the older chip and design.

M3 on the Horizon

Nonetheless, industry insiders have been buzzing with speculation about what the future holds for Apple's iconic iMac lineup. Bloomberg's tech journalist, Mark Gurman, has consistently hinted that the next iMac will feature Apple's upcoming M3 chipset. However, renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple may not be launching a new MacBook with the M3 chip this year.

The Ongoing Rumours

The anticipation for a 24-inch iMac with M2 chips has been building since February 2022. At that time, it was widely rumoured that Apple would introduce an M2 model to align with the rest of the product range. However, more than 18 months later, that prediction has yet to materialise.

A mere two months after the initial buzz about the M2 iMac, the rumour mills began to speculate about the possibility of an M3-powered iMac. Regrettably, that, too, has not come to pass.

To recap, the M3 chip is expected to deliver significant performance and power improvements over the M2 chip. The M3 chip is based on TSMC's 5nm process node, and some speculations even suggest that it will feature an integrated GPU with support for hardware ray tracing. However, these chips are rumoured to hit the market sometime in the middle of 2024, so Apple fans will have to stay patient and keep an eye out for further updates on the exciting 24-inch iMac powered by M2 and M2 Pro chips.