Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reserve begins, big upgrade coming over MacBook Air

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reserve begins, leaks reveal big display upgrade for the laptop.

Samsung has begun the pre-reserve for the Galaxy Book 3 laptop in India ahead of the launch on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops is expected to bring in some notable upgrades and intensify the competition with the Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. Those who are interested in buying Samsung's next laptop can pre-reserve it to get extra benefits worth Rs. 5000, and a voucher worth Rs. 2,000 that can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app.

Samsung is yet to announce all the models and variants of the Galaxy Book 3 series but it is expected that we get to see a lineup based on last year's model range. Hence, we could see a Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. The entire lineup is expected to get the newest 13th Gen Intel Core processors as the chipset of choice.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series to launch soon

Other than that, a new leak reveals the specifications of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and there seems to be some notable upgrades. Instead of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch displays, the Galaxy Book 3 series is getting larger 14-inch and 16-inch AMOLED panels thereby increasing the aspect ratio to 16:10. The refresh rate will be set to 120Hz.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro is also said to get the latest 13th-generation chipsets from Intel. The Core i5-1340P processor will power the laptop and it remains to be seen whether Samsung will offer a Core i7 version for those seeking more performance. The laptop is also said to include 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Samsung will use Windows 11 Home as the only choice of OS on the Galaxy Book 3. It is also said that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Book3 Pro in Beige or Graphite colours.