Google Pixel Fold price and specs leaked ahead of Google I/O?

Google Pixel Fold is expected to come with an eye-watering price tag. Early estimates place the device in the premium price range. It will likely to start at around Rs. 145,690, according to 91Mobiles. This places it in direct competition with other foldable smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Huawei Mate X2.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel Fold is likely to feature a flexible OLED display that can fold inward, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The display size is rumoured to be around 7.6 inches when unfolded, providing users with ample screen real estate for multitasking and media consumption.

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, paired with a generous amount of RAM to ensure smooth performance. It is also likely to be run on the latest version of Android, optimised specifically for foldable devices.

In the camera section, the Pixel Fold may be anticipated to boast Google's renowned computational photography capabilities. Reports suggest that it may come with a dual-camera setup, featuring advanced image processing algorithms and software enhancements to deliver stunning photography results.

As for the battery, the Pixel Fold is rumoured to pack a sizable power source to support the large display and provide all-day usage. Fast charging capabilities will also be expected, ensuring users could quickly recharge their devices when needed.

While these specifications and pricing details are yet to be officially confirmed by Google, they have generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the company's foray into the foldable smartphone arena.

Your Tech Takeaway

In short, with foldable phones becoming increasingly popular among tech enthusiasts, the rumoured Google Pixel Fold has generated substantial excitement and anticipation. As consumers eagerly await further announcements from Google, it's clear that the Pixel Fold has the potential to make a significant impact on the market with its innovative design and promising specifications.