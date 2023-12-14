10 best 4G mobile phones: Apple, Samsung to Google, check these top performers out

10 best 4G mobile phones: Navigate the sea of smartphones to find the best 4G phones! We're here to guide you through options from major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. Discover features beyond 4G capability, such as screen size, camera quality, and gaming prowess. Why choose 4G? It represents the fourth generation of cellular network technology, offering faster speeds than 3G. While 5G plans are pricier and not universally available, 4G remains a reliable and cost-effective choice. Explore the 10 best 4G mobile phones in our list below and see which one meets your needs.

1. iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is a powerful device, thanks to its A15 Bionic chip, making it one of the fastest phones available. It can effortlessly handle tough tasks like gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

The phone boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2532x1170 pixel resolution and 460 pixels per inch. Running on the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor, it offers three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 13 comes with iOS 15 pre-installed.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the back – a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front has a 12MP lens for great selfies and video calls.

While Apple doesn't disclose the battery details, it is believed to have a 3240mAh battery. The device supports fast charging up to 20W, ensuring a quick top-up whenever you need it. With its impressive features and sleek design, the iPhone 13 is a top-tier smartphone that caters to various needs.

Display 6.1'' Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Processor Apple A15 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Front Camera 12MP OS iOS 15

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a mid-range smartphone that offers great value for money. It features a large 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a crystal-clear resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, this display is sure to withstand everyday bumps and scratches.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M13 is powered by the Exynos 850 Octa-Core processor, which delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, and gaming. You can choose from two RAM and storage configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. If you need more space, you can expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone also runs the latest Android 12 operating system, so you'll have access to all the latest features and security updates.

The Galaxy M13's camera system is surprisingly impressive for a budget phone. The rear camera setup features a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, which lets in plenty of light for stunning photos even in low-light conditions. There's also a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots, and a 2MP depth camera for adding beautiful bokeh effects to your portraits. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie camera for taking picture-perfect selfies and video calls. Another highlight of the Galaxy M13 is its massive 6000mAh battery. This battery provides enough power to last you through a full day of use on a single charge. And if you do run low on battery, the 15W fast charging support will get you back up and running in no time.

Display 6.6'' BATTERY 5000 mAh Front Camera 8MP OS Android 12 Rear Camera 50MP+5MP+2MP

3. Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1), the inaugural smartphone from the company, gained immense hype in 2022, thanks to its distinctive transparent design. What sets it apart is the incorporation of 900 LED lights, collectively forming the "Glyph Interface," responding uniquely to various tones like ringtones and notifications.

Crafted with sustainability in mind, the phone showcases flat frames constructed from recycled aluminum, dual Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. Driving its performance is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip, coupled with an impressive 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. Operating on Android 12 with the exclusive Nothing OS overlay, the company commits to providing three generations of OS updates and four years of security updates.

The 6.55" OLED display boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. Nothing's commitment to excellence extends to the camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor at the rear, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a robust 4500mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Display 6.55" Rear Camera 50 MP Processor Snapdragon 778G+ 5G Storage 8/12GB RAM Front Camera 16 MP OS Android 12

4. Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23, a top-notch smartphone that combines premium features with a compact design. Crafted from glass and metal, it maintains the sleek aesthetic of its predecessor, ensuring a premium feel. Despite a familiar design, its compact size enhances the user experience, allowing for effortless one-handed operation.

Boasting a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a flat screen, the Galaxy S23 delivers vibrant visuals. Running on a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it provides ample power for daily tasks and gaming enthusiasts. The camera performance is impressive, capturing high-quality photos and videos, including 8K video at 30fps.

One standout feature is its excellent battery life, easily lasting a full day on a single charge. However, it's worth noting that the wired charging speed is relatively slow for a premium smartphone. In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a blend of style, functionality, and performance in a compact package, making it a reliable choice for users seeking a premium flagship experience.

5. Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2, a sleek device packed with impressive features for a delightful user experience. The phone boasts a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering crystal-clear visuals at 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+). With a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi), every detail comes to life on this vibrant screen.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a robust octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, ensuring swift performance. It comes in two configurations – 8GB and 12GB of RAM – providing ample memory for seamless multitasking. Running on Android 13 and fueled by a 4700mAh non-removable battery, this phone keeps you powered up throughout the day. Notably, it supports convenient wireless charging and boasts 45W Fast Charging for quick boosts.

Capture stunning moments with the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel secondary camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera offers a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

With Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13, the phone comes with generous storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The sleek design measures 162.10 x 76.40 x 8.60mm and weighs 201.20 grams, available in Dark Grey and White colors.

6.Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro, an upgraded version of its predecessor with enhanced features. The smartphone boasts a tall 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the display ensures durability. Unlike the previous model, the Poco X5 Pro comes with a plastic rear panel. Capture stunning moments with the triple rear camera setup, featuring a high-resolution 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For crisp selfies, the phone sports a 16-megapixel front camera.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Poco X5 Pro ensures smooth performance and ample storage space. The 5000mAh battery supports speedy 67W fast charging, keeping you powered up throughout the day. Running on Android 12-based MIUI 14, the Poco X5 Pro combines functionality with style for an exceptional mobile experience.

7. Infinix Zero 30

The Infinix Zero 30, a feature-packed smartphone designed for a fantastic experience. With its 144Hz refresh rate, the 6.78-inch touchscreen display delivers stunning visuals at 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+), protected by durable Gorilla Glass.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, the Infinix Zero 30 offers smooth performance with options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 13 and fueled by a 5000mAh battery, this phone keeps you going all day, and its proprietary fast charging ensures quick power-ups. Capture every moment with the triple rear camera setup, featuring a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera boasts an impressive 50-megapixel lens.

Running on XOS 13 based on Android 13 and offering a generous 256GB of storage, the Infinix Zero 30 provides ample space for all your apps and memories. With dual-SIM capability and Nano-SIM card support, it gives you flexibility in connectivity. The phone's sleek design, measuring 75.03 x 164.51 x 7.90mm, is available in Golden Hour and Rome Green colors, with an IP53 rating for dust and water protection.

8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, a top-tier smartphone designed for those who crave a premium experience. Boasting a slim and elegant glass and metal design, this phone stands out. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a screen density of 394 PPI, all protected by tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The thin bezel enhances its premium appeal, and the HDR10+ certification ensures an excellent streaming experience.

With options of 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Octa-core processor, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro guarantees smooth performance. The rear triple camera setup (50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro) captures stunning moments, while the 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies.

Fuelled by a Li-Po 4500mAh battery, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro supports blazing-fast 80W fast charging and even reverse charging. It comes in attractive colors like Glazed Green and Glazed Black.

Running on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1, this phone supports Dual SIM and offers a sleek dimension of 161 x 74.2 x 7.6 mm, weighing 188 grams. The premium build includes a glass front (Gorilla Glass 5) and an aluminum frame. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is equipped with various sensors, including an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, making it a secure and stylish choice for those who seek a high-end mobile experience.

9. LG G8X ThinQ

The LG G8X ThinQ, a versatile smartphone designed to meet your needs. With a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, you'll enjoy a vibrant visual experience, complete with a small water drop notch at the top. The slim side bezels enhance the sleek design, while a slightly thicker bottom chin adds a touch of balance. Notably, it keeps the convenience of a dedicated Google Assistant button and retains the rare 3.5mm headphone jack. For added functionality, LG includes a dual-screen accessory, allowing you to connect a similar display to your phone for an expanded experience.

Under the hood, the LG G8X ThinQ runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 4,000mAh battery supports fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day. Running on LG UX 9.0 atop Android 9 Pie, it incorporates features like Hi-Fi DAC and supports DTS:X 3D Surround sound, providing an immersive audio experience.

The dual-camera setup features a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, delivering decent photos in various conditions. The LG G8X ThinQ excels in video recording, showcasing its versatility.

10. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a, a user-friendly smartphone packed with great features. Enjoy a clear view on its 6.1-inch OLED display, and with IP67 dust/water resistance, your phone is safe from splashes and dust. Use Nano-SIM or eSIM for added flexibility.

Capture moments with the dual-camera setup on the back – a 12.2 MP wide lens and a 12 MP ultrawide lens with Dual-LED flash. The front camera is an 8 MP wide lens. The device boasts an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, ensuring secure access. With a range of sensors including barometer, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass, it's ready for various tasks.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C 3.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and Bluetooth 5.2. The device is powered by a robust Li-Po 4410 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Power Delivery 3.0.

Express your style with color choices like Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. The device's build includes a durable glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), an aluminum frame, and a plastic back. Compact and light, it measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm and weighs 178 grams.

Running on Android 12, the Google Pixel 6a promises a smooth and up-to-date experience. With its practical design and impressive specs, the Pixel 6a is ready to be your reliable companion in the world of smartphones.