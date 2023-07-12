12 percent discount rolled out on the iPhone 13! Check discounts, other offers

If you've been searching for a flagship-level smartphone that has good cameras, powerful performance, and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down all those criteria. While it is originally priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has taken a huge dive with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check the details of this offer.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Flipkart after the initial discount. Therefore, you can take advantage of a 12 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 8901.

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 38600 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You can also grab similar offers on other variants of the iPhone 13 as well.

Lastly, Flipkart customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Why should you buy the iPhone 13?

iPhone 13 has several similarities to iPhone 14. It has the same A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, the same display, and similar cameras. Moreover, it get several upgrades over its predecessor such as improved battery life and a smaller notch. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the iPhone 14, then you should definitely take a look at the iPhone 13 too as it offers nearly all of the same features but at a lower price.

Our HT Tech review called it “The iPhone for its masses”, having ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere.