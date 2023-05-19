17% discount! Get a smartphone upgrade with this Samsung Galaxy S23 offer on Amazon!

Samsung has been one of the mainstream Android smartphone manufacturers for more than a decade now. The South Korean tech giant launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S23 series in February. We had the smartphone in for review for a while and we declared it the smartphone which “Outshines everything else”, offering good looks, a nice and smooth display, tremendous performance, good battery life, and a versatile set of nicely tuned cameras.

If you've been looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23, then we've found a great deal for you where it can be yours for as low as Rs. 44498 on Amazon with all the offers applied. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs. 89999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for as low as Rs. 44498 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is offering a huge initial 17 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23. After a discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 74998. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23. You can get up to Rs. 30500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for as low as Rs. 44498!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. You will have to check on the website, how much your old phone is valued at.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Bank Offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card transactions. Lastly, Amazon is also offering 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.