17% discount! Get a smartphone upgrade with this Samsung Galaxy S23 offer on Amazon!

Planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 soon? We’ve found a great deal for you where it could be yours for a very low price! Here’s how.

May 19 2023, 12:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review in 6 points: Know if it's worth the price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
1/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design: When it comes to looks, Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. Having said that, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. (Priya/HT Tech)
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Display: The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. (Priya/HT Tech)
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Performance: Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games to long hours of binging sessions and listening to music, nothing bothered the phone. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. (Priya/HT Tech)
4/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Cameras: The device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the primary camera is impressive as it highlights all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. (Priya/HT Tech)
5/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Battery: It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
6/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 is part of Samsung’s flagship lineup of smartphones. (Samsung )

Samsung has been one of the mainstream Android smartphone manufacturers for more than a decade now. The South Korean tech giant launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S23 series in February. We had the smartphone in for review for a while and we declared it the smartphone which “Outshines everything else”, offering good looks, a nice and smooth display, tremendous performance, good battery life, and a versatile set of nicely tuned cameras.

If you've been looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23, then we've found a great deal for you where it can be yours for as low as Rs. 44498 on Amazon with all the offers applied. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs. 89999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for as low as Rs. 44498 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is offering a huge initial 17 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23. After a discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 74998. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23. You can get up to Rs. 30500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for as low as Rs. 44498!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. You will have to check on the website, how much your old phone is valued at.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Bank Offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card transactions. Lastly, Amazon is also offering 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

19 May, 12:06 IST
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
