    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    5 best budget smartphones to buy: Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and more

    From Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and more, here are 5 best smartphones offering great performance without leaving a dent on your pocket.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 12:30 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M04
    View all Images
    Here are 5 best budget smartphones under Rs. 15000. (Amazon)

    Not all the pocket friendly smartphones offer satisfactory performance. In order to get a feature rich smartphone with excellent overall performance you will have to spend more, but not always. If you are looking for a smartphone that offers decent features and performance without leaving a big scar on your pocket, then here are some of the best options. From Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and more- check the best budget smartphones list below.

    1. Samsung Galaxy M04: The phone running on Mediatek Helio P35 chip and housing 5000mAh battery is available on Amazon at a discount of 26 percent. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M04 worth Rs. 11499 is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 8499. You can also avail exchange offer and get further off of up to Rs. 8000 on the phone. Bank offers can be applied too.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BMGB3CH9

    2. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 13 percent. Currently priced at Rs. 13999, it is claimed to be world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 device. On Exchange you will be able to reduce the cost of the phone further by up to Rs. 12900. Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device.

    B07WHSCG2C

    3. Realme Narzo 50A: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone running on Helio G85 chipset is available on Amazon at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 11499. If you have an old smartphone for exchange, you will be further able to reduce the cost of the device by up to Rs. 10900. Amazon is also offering a bank offer on the Realme narzo 50A.

    B09FKD67CS

    4. Oppo A54: The phone gets a 6.51 inch display, runs on Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, 5000mAh battery, among others is available on Amazon at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 13380 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage). While, on exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 12500 off on the device. Bank offers can be availed too.

    B08ZMVCSD9
    B0B6PT926Y

    5. Redmi 10A Sport: Available at a discount of 29 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 10A Sport is currently priced at Rs. 9999 on Amazon today. On Exchange, you can get further up to Rs. 9400 off on the phone. Bank offers can be grabbed too. The device runs on Mediatek Helio G25 Octa-core chipset and gets a 5000 mAh battery.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 12:30 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News 5 best budget smartphones to buy: Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and more
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games