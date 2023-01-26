5 best budget smartphones to buy: Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and more

From Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and more, here are 5 best smartphones offering great performance without leaving a dent on your pocket.

Not all the pocket friendly smartphones offer satisfactory performance. In order to get a feature rich smartphone with excellent overall performance you will have to spend more, but not always. If you are looking for a smartphone that offers decent features and performance without leaving a big scar on your pocket, then here are some of the best options. From Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A54, to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and more- check the best budget smartphones list below.

1. Samsung Galaxy M04: The phone running on Mediatek Helio P35 chip and housing 5000mAh battery is available on Amazon at a discount of 26 percent. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M04 worth Rs. 11499 is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 8499. You can also avail exchange offer and get further off of up to Rs. 8000 on the phone. Bank offers can be applied too.

2. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 13 percent. Currently priced at Rs. 13999, it is claimed to be world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 device. On Exchange you will be able to reduce the cost of the phone further by up to Rs. 12900. Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device.

3. Realme Narzo 50A: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone running on Helio G85 chipset is available on Amazon at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 11499. If you have an old smartphone for exchange, you will be further able to reduce the cost of the device by up to Rs. 10900. Amazon is also offering a bank offer on the Realme narzo 50A.

4. Oppo A54: The phone gets a 6.51 inch display, runs on Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, 5000mAh battery, among others is available on Amazon at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 13380 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage). While, on exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 12500 off on the device. Bank offers can be availed too.

5. Redmi 10A Sport: Available at a discount of 29 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 10A Sport is currently priced at Rs. 9999 on Amazon today. On Exchange, you can get further up to Rs. 9400 off on the phone. Bank offers can be grabbed too. The device runs on Mediatek Helio G25 Octa-core chipset and gets a 5000 mAh battery.