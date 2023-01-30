    Trending News

    5 Best budget smartphones with great features: Realme 10, Motorola Moto G72, to iQOO Z6

    Here are 5 best pocket friendly smartphones offering you amazing features. Realme 10, Motorola Moto G72, to iQOO Z6- check the considerable options below.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 14:06 IST
    Realme, Motorola
    View all Images
    Check best pocket friendly feature rich smartphones here.

    Among the plethora of options we have today, choosing the right smartphone is not an easy task. We need to make various permutations and combinations to find the one that fits the bill. Picking the best budget-friendly smartphone can be a task sometimes as we have various budget options under the hood which ensure a seamless experience. We have shortlisted some best smartphones that offer a number of features in your budget to help you with your selection. From Realme 10, Motorola Moto G72, to iQOO Z6- check the list here.

    1. Realme 10: One of the amazing budget phone options in the segment is Realme 10 that comes with two colour options- Clash White and Rush Black with light particle design. Flaunting a 6.4 inch 90 Hz Super AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, this phone is powered by Helio G99 Chipset for mighty performance. Packed with a 5000mAh battery supported by 33W SUPER VOOC Charger, the phone provides all day long uninterrupted streaming, gaming and multitasking. The phone has a 50MP colour AI dual camera and 16MP in-display selfie that lets you capture stunning images. Realme 10 is available at a starting price of Rs. 13999 on official website and Flipkart.

    2. Motorola Moto G72: The phone has a classy design in a pocket friendly range that has a 6.55 FHD+ pOLED display and 120 Hz smooth refresh rate as well as easy access to your phone with on-display fingerprint sensor. The phone provides you powerful performance with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It also gets a 5000mAh battery supported by a 33W fast charger. Moto G72 packs with 108MP triple rear camera with 16MP front allow you to capture stunning photos. This phone is available at a starting price of Rs. 14999 on Motorola's official website and Flipkart.

    3. POCO M4 Pro: With a sleek and appealing design, the phone flaunts a 6.6 inch 90Hz Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset for an unstoppable streaming experience, and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone has camera specification with a 64MP triple rear and 16MP front camera to meet your creative needs from all directions. POCO M4 Pro is available at a starting rate of Rs. 11999.

    4. Redmi Note 10S: The phone is a great budget option under the Xiaomi hood that comes with exciting colours and designs and a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display. The phone provides you an efficient performance with MediaTek Helio G95 ensures. A 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charger ensures the extra power that you need. Redmi Note 10S packs with 64 MP quad rear camera setup and 13MP front camera. The phone is available at a starting rate of Rs. 10999 on official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

    5. iQOO Z6 44W: With a 6.44 -inch FHD+ display, the phone provides you with efficient performance with Snapdragon 680 chipset. A 5000 mAh battery with 44W flash charging, a 50MP AI rear camera setup with 8MP selfie camera, are too equipped in the device. The phone is available at a starting rate of Rs. 14499 on official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

