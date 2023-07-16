5 best camera smartphones now available with big discounts during Amazon Prime Day sale 2023

Amazon Prime Day sale brings hefty discounts on top camera smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, iPhone 14, Realme narzo 60 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 16:45 IST
4 slim smartphones with big storage: From Realme Narzo 60 Pro, iQOO Neo 6 to Oppo F23
Oppo F23 Pro
1/5 In the era where smartphones have become a necessary part of our lives, there are multiple aspects such as design, performance, and very importantly, storage capacity that one considers before making the actual purchase. Users today are more tech-savvy than ever and understand that excess storage does not just help you store more data, but also offers an overall smoother experience. What is also important are the looks of a phone. A heavy looking phone is not very popular, but a slim one generally is. There are some of smartphones, which will fulfill your needs: So, here we present 5 slim smartphones with big storage includiing Realme Narzo 60 Pro, Lava Agni 2 5G, iQOO Neo 6 and more. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G The massive storage of Real me Narzo 60 Pro 5G allows consumers to have a smooth experience with the device. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G also comes with a 100MP OIS Pro Light Camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It features a 6.7 inches 120Hz Curved Vision Display and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset that offers outstanding performance. The phone is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB and  12GB+1TB starting at Rs.23,999. (Realme)
image caption
3/5 Lava Agni 2 5G It features a 50MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera. Furthermore, the phone features a 6.78'' FHD+ AMOLED curved display with 120Hz Refresh Rate along with solid build quality. The phone also packs a 4700mAh Battery with 66W Charging and is powered by the 7050 Octa-core processor. The Agni 2 5G is available with 8GB and 256GB storage priced at Rs.21,999 on Amazon.  (Lava)
image caption
4/5 iQOO Neo 6 5G It houses a 64MP OIS Main camera. Moreover, the phone features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display. Packing a solid 4700mAh Battery with 80W flash Charge, this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G for you to have an uninterrupted experience. iQOO Neo 6 5G comes in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB priced at INR 24,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs. 28,999.  (iQOO )
image caption
5/5 Oppo F23 5GThe phone features a 6.72" 120 Hz FHD+ display and houses a 64MP AI Camera and a 32 MP front camera to capture the best shots. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The Oppo F23 5G comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM  storage and is priced at Rs. 28,999.  (OPPO)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Listing 5 best Camera Smartphones with huge discounts available during Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 and hence, your last chance to grab an exclusive deal on some top smartphones. If you are passionate about the camera on your phone, but budget constraints hamstring you, then here may well be the end of your troubles. Amazon Prime Day sale is here and you should not miss this chance to grab an excellent camera smartphone with a huge price cut. So, check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on the top 5 camera smartphones.

1.Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 108MP wide angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto lense,12MP ultra-wide Lense and the space zoom with 3xand 10x Dual Optical zoom. With the 28 percent discount you can currently have it for Rs. 94999 instead of Rs.131999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09SH7FDKT-1

2. iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced dual camera system with 12MP main and ultra wide. This is currently available with 16% discount at just Rs.66999 instead of Rs.79990.

B0BDK62PDX-2

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 100 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP Front Camera. The smartphone is currently available at Rs.23999 instead of Rs.26999 with an 11 percent discount.

B0C788T92F-3

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP and 10.8 MP front camera. You can buy it for just Rs.73490 instead of Rs.84990 with a discount of 14%.

B0BCQWVFPW-4

5.Oppo Reno8

The Oppo Reno8 comes with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple camera setup and a 32 MP Front Camera. You can currently buy it for just Rs.28999 instead of Rs.38999 on 26 percent initial discount.

 

B0B82F3M2N-5

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 16:45 IST
