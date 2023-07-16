5 best camera smartphones now available with big discounts during Amazon Prime Day sale 2023

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 and hence, your last chance to grab an exclusive deal on some top smartphones. If you are passionate about the camera on your phone, but budget constraints hamstring you, then here may well be the end of your troubles. Amazon Prime Day sale is here and you should not miss this chance to grab an excellent camera smartphone with a huge price cut. So, check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on the top 5 camera smartphones.

1.Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 108MP wide angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto lense,12MP ultra-wide Lense and the space zoom with 3xand 10x Dual Optical zoom. With the 28 percent discount you can currently have it for Rs. 94999 instead of Rs.131999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09SH7FDKT-1

2. iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced dual camera system with 12MP main and ultra wide. This is currently available with 16% discount at just Rs.66999 instead of Rs.79990.

B0BDK62PDX-2

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 100 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP Front Camera. The smartphone is currently available at Rs.23999 instead of Rs.26999 with an 11 percent discount.

B0C788T92F-3

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP and 10.8 MP front camera. You can buy it for just Rs.73490 instead of Rs.84990 with a discount of 14%.

B0BCQWVFPW-4

5.Oppo Reno8

The Oppo Reno8 comes with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple camera setup and a 32 MP Front Camera. You can currently buy it for just Rs.28999 instead of Rs.38999 on 26 percent initial discount.