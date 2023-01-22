5 best power packed smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M53, Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Z6 Pro, more

    Trending News

    Redmi Note 12 Pro
    View all Images
    Check the list of 5 best power packed smartphones worth buying. (Xiaomi)

    Today, smartphones are super functional and they add tremendous value to your professional endeavours and great entertainment value. In addition to good design, great performance, there is a major driving factor that pushes consumers to choose a particular smartphone model. In 2022, we saw several newly launched smartphones that have been the talk of the town as they ticked almost all the right boxes and brought great value for the buck to buyers. To help you sort your search for power-packed smartphones, here is a list of smartphones that are a complete package in themselves. Check out Realme 10 Pro Plus, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Motorola Edge 30 and more here.

    1. Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: The latest Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G offers premium design and power packed performance. It comes with Android 13 with realme UI 4.0, flaunts a 6.7 inch curved AMOLED display, and more. The phone is packed with a 5000 mAh battery along with MediaTek Dimesity 1080 chipset. The phone also packs a 108 MP AI triple camera along with a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 24999 on Realme's official website and Flipkart.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BPYKF3JK

    2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: The phone is packed with a 6nm octa-core chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery. The Galaxy M53 5G flaunts a 6.7 inches super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and has a high resolution 108MP rear camera setup with a 32 MP front camera featuring a Sony IMX 616 sensor. It comes in three colour options and is available at a starting rate of Rs. 23999 on Samsung's official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

    B09XJ3MBTL

    3. Motorola Edge 30: The device houses Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset with 13 5G bands. It flaunts a 6.5 inch POLED display along with Dolby Atmos. Motorola Edge 30 5G packs houses 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup with 32MP front camera. This phone is available at a starting price of Rs. 22999 on Motorola's official website and Flipkart.

    B0BNKHK3F2

    4. Redmi Note 12 Pro: The phone comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and a 5000mAh battery. It offers Dolby Atmos support, flaunts a 6.67 inch 120Hz pro AMOLED display, and houses a 50MP triple rear camera setup supporting Sony IMX766 sensor with 16MP front camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 24999 on the company's official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

    B0BRVFZSGV

    5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: The phone comes with a sleek design and houses the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is packed with a 4700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge. The device gets a 6.4 inches FHD+ AMOLED display and a 64MP + 8MP wide angle + 2MP macro camera real camera setup. The iQOO Z6 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 20999 on iQOO's official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 13:54 IST
    5 best power packed smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M53, Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Z6 Pro, more
