    5 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 alternatives to buy; iPhone 14, Pixel 7, iQOO 11, more

    Looking to buy a flagship smartphone but don’t like the new Samsung Galaxy S23? From iPhone 14, Google Pixel 7 to iQOO 11, check out the 5 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 alternatives.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 18:24 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
    image caption
    1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £849, £1049, £1249 respectively. (HT Tech )
    image caption
    4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    Check out the best alternatives for Samsung Galaxy S23. (Samsung Galaxy S23)

    Now that the dust around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch has settled, it seems Samsung has once again proved its mettle with the brilliant lineup of flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers flagship specs at an impressive price point while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra brings you the best of what Samsung has to offer. However, if this flagship series isn't what you need, there are a few great alternatives you can look at.

    5 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Alternatives to buy

    1. iPhone 14 - Apple's iPhone 14 comes in a 6.1-inch form factor, which is strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 13. Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset helps capture better quality images with more detail and colour accuracy. iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13.

    2. Pixel 7 - The latest flagship by Google comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Foldable smartphones are all the trend right now with Samsung's foldable phones reigning supreme. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a foldable 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display which folds into half to make it a sleek smartphone. There is an outer small display for taking a peek at notifications and alarms. The Snapdragon 888 chip which powers the smartphone is snappy and it gets 2 12MP cameras with a unique flex mode feature.

    4. iQOO 11 – The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes.

    5. Vivo X80 Pro – The highlight of the Vivo X80 Pro is its quad camera system with the 50 mm ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera which helps recreate innovative bokeh shapes in the background while making videos. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB RAM. The phone features 360-degree Horizon Level Stabilisation feature which helps you capture steady videos. You get all day battery life with 4700mAh battery capacity.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 18:24 IST
