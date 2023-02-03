5 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 alternatives to buy; iPhone 14, Pixel 7, iQOO 11, more

Now that the dust around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch has settled, it seems Samsung has once again proved its mettle with the brilliant lineup of flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers flagship specs at an impressive price point while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra brings you the best of what Samsung has to offer. However, if this flagship series isn't what you need, there are a few great alternatives you can look at.

5 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Alternatives to buy

1. iPhone 14 - Apple's iPhone 14 comes in a 6.1-inch form factor, which is strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 13. Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset helps capture better quality images with more detail and colour accuracy. iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13.

2. Pixel 7 - The latest flagship by Google comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Foldable smartphones are all the trend right now with Samsung's foldable phones reigning supreme. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a foldable 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display which folds into half to make it a sleek smartphone. There is an outer small display for taking a peek at notifications and alarms. The Snapdragon 888 chip which powers the smartphone is snappy and it gets 2 12MP cameras with a unique flex mode feature.

4. iQOO 11 – The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes.

5. Vivo X80 Pro – The highlight of the Vivo X80 Pro is its quad camera system with the 50 mm ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera which helps recreate innovative bokeh shapes in the background while making videos. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB RAM. The phone features 360-degree Horizon Level Stabilisation feature which helps you capture steady videos. You get all day battery life with 4700mAh battery capacity.