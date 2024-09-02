5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

Are you looking to buy a smartphone that has a long-lasting battery, good display, decent camera and chipset at an affordable price? If yes, then we have curated a list for you to pick from a range of smartphones that cost under the price bracket of Rs.15,000. This list includes the latest smartphones from trusted brands like Oppo, Samsung, Redmi, Vivo and iQOO. Here is a closer look at each of them.

Smartphones under Rs.15,000

Oppo K12x: It is a smartphone featuring a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered byMediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup including 32MP and 2MP camera sensors as well as an 8MP front camera for clicking selfies.The smartphone comes equipped with a 5100 mAh battery and Super VOOC Charging. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 at various e-commerce platforms.

Vivo T3X: This smartphone features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon6 Gen 1 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features 50 MP and 2MP rear camera sensors as well as an 8MP front camera selfie shooter. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000 mAh battery alongside flash charging support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,449 at different e-commerce platforms.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G: This smartphone under Rs.15000 comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display along with 120 Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon4 Gen 2 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back including a 108 MP main camera alongside a 2 MP camera sensor. The smartphone also features a 13MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5030 mAh battery alongside turbocharging support.

iQOO Z9x: It is a smartphone which features a 6.72-inchFHD+ LCD display alongside a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup including 50 MP and 2MP camera sensors as well as an 8MP front camera sensor for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and flash charging support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,998 at different e-commerce sites and stores.

Samsung Galaxy M34: It is a smartphone which features a6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the back featuring 50MP, 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. It also features a 13MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery and fast charging support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs.14,178 at different e-commerce platforms and stores.

