 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more | Mobile News

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

Here is a list of 5 feature-loaded smartphones available to buy at an affordable price range of under Rs.15,000.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 15:55 IST
5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
Check out smartphones from Vivo, Oppo, Samsung and more. (Oppo)

Are you looking to buy a smartphone that has a long-lasting battery, good display, decent camera and chipset at an affordable price? If yes, then we have curated a list for you to pick from a range of smartphones that cost under the price bracket of Rs.15,000. This list includes the latest smartphones from trusted brands like Oppo, Samsung, Redmi, Vivo and iQOO. Here is a closer look at each of them.

Also Read: Vivo T3 Ultra performance figures leaked- Know what's coming ahead of launch

Smartphones under Rs.15,000

Oppo K12x: It is a smartphone featuring a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered byMediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup including 32MP and 2MP camera sensors as well as an 8MP front camera for clicking selfies.The smartphone comes equipped with a 5100 mAh battery and Super VOOC Charging. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 at various e-commerce platforms.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 may launch alongside iPhone 16 at Apple event 2024: What we know

Vivo T3X: This smartphone features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon6 Gen 1 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features 50 MP and 2MP rear camera sensors as well as an 8MP front camera selfie shooter. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000 mAh battery alongside flash charging support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,449 at different e-commerce platforms.

18POSJF5HODUO-1

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G: This smartphone under Rs.15000 comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display along with 120 Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon4 Gen 2 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back including a 108 MP main camera alongside a 2 MP camera sensor. The smartphone also features a 13MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5030 mAh battery alongside turbocharging support.

 

B0D78WCNZZ-2

Also Read: Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn't miss

iQOO Z9x: It is a smartphone which features a 6.72-inchFHD+ LCD display alongside a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup including 50 MP and 2MP camera sensors as well as an 8MP front camera sensor for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and flash charging support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,998 at different e-commerce sites and stores.

B07WFPMJBH-3

Also Read: WhatsApp group turned into 6200 crore Indian firm, now hit by a major layoff

Samsung Galaxy M34: It is a smartphone which features a6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the back featuring 50MP, 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. It also features a 13MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery and fast charging support. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs.14,178 at different e-commerce platforms and stores.

B0C7C1DRK5-4

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 15:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch iphone 16 pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - all details realme 13 series launched in india at rs.17999: check specifications, pricing and availability iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why motorola edge 50 ultra gets big price cut in india, now available at just rs…
Home Mobile Mobile News 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?
India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
gaming monitor

Best gaming monitors from LG, Samsung and others for ultimate gaming experience
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets