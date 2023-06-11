50% discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price plunges to new LOW on Flipkart

If you find the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be too expensive, there's no need to worry! The premium Galaxy S22 series is still in the market and is now available at a considerably reduced price. Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale has recently announced a significant price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, allowing you to save a whopping 50% on this premium smartphone. With this enticing offer on Flipkart, you can get your hands on the Galaxy S22 Plus at a new affordable price. Read on to check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus discount

According to the price listing on Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101,999. However, this premium Galaxy smartphone is currently being offered with an incredible 50 percent discount. This means that you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just Rs. 49,999. But wait, there's more!

Exchange deal: In addition to this, you have the opportunity to receive a substantial discount of up to Rs. 30000 by trading in your old smartphone. It's important to keep in mind that this discount will be applied only after meeting the conditions of the trade-in agreement and is applicable to specific models. Therefore, before placing your order, it is advisable to verify the price, as the full amount may not be granted through this deal.

Bank Offers: You can get additional discounts including specific card offers, and exchange deals. With this deal, an additional 10 percent off is available on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card will be applicable.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Why you should buy this smartphone

The 120Hz AMOLED display of this Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is truly delightful, providing a visually pleasing experience. Its 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras are versatile, capturing impressive portrait mode photos. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras.