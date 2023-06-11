50% discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price plunges to new LOW on Flipkart

Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale has rolled out a huge 50% discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 11:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G first impressions: All-rounder phone with some big specs
image caption
1/9 Design: Unlike the recent offerings from Samsung that had a matte-premium look, the Galaxy F54 makes a new design statement with a silver colour variant, which gives a rainbow effect when light strikes it. Yes, it is prone to smudges.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/9 Display: Galaxy F54 features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz of refresh rate. No complaints. It is satisfactory for your binge-watching experience, shows everything clearly even under the sun, and is quite smooth and fast during gaming sessions - no tantrums at all.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/9 Gaming: During my hour-long gaming session, I put the device to the test with intensive games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile. The performance was exceptional.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/9 Performance: Powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, the smartphone handles mundane daily tasks of Googling, texting, calling, and multitasking quite easily.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/9 Battery: Galaxy F54 packs a powerful 6000mAh battery which is more than enough to survive a whole day even with extensive gaming and video streaming. But 25W slow charging is something that takes Galaxy F54 a step back in the race of top mid-range smartphones.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/9 Camera: It gets a 108 MP OIS triple camera setup along with an 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro lens. The photos are quite satisfactory in daylight with ample amount of detail, rich contrast, and colour accuracy. Portraits are impressive with their edge-detection and editing features to enhance the look.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/9 Audio: The speaker volume is adequate and clear. At maximum volume, some distortion may be experienced at its max level, especially in rock music. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F54
8/9 Price: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. At this price, several notable smartphones are available such as iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno8 T, Nothing Phone 1, and Samsung Galaxy A34.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/9 In front of the tough competition, does it emerge as a really special smartphone? Does it have the potential to be your next smartphone? We will explore more in the review.  (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
View all Images
You have a great chance to grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with a substantial 50% discount during the Flipkart sale. (Unsplash)

If you find the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be too expensive, there's no need to worry! The premium Galaxy S22 series is still in the market and is now available at a considerably reduced price. Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale has recently announced a significant price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, allowing you to save a whopping 50% on this premium smartphone. With this enticing offer on Flipkart, you can get your hands on the Galaxy S22 Plus at a new affordable price. Read on to check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus discount

According to the price listing on Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101,999. However, this premium Galaxy smartphone is currently being offered with an incredible 50 percent discount. This means that you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just Rs. 49,999. But wait, there's more!

Exchange deal: In addition to this, you have the opportunity to receive a substantial discount of up to Rs. 30000 by trading in your old smartphone. It's important to keep in mind that this discount will be applied only after meeting the conditions of the trade-in agreement and is applicable to specific models. Therefore, before placing your order, it is advisable to verify the price, as the full amount may not be granted through this deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09SH88XFC

Bank Offers: You can get additional discounts including specific card offers, and exchange deals. With this deal, an additional 10 percent off is available on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card will be applicable.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Why you should buy this smartphone

The 120Hz AMOLED display of this Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is truly delightful, providing a visually pleasing experience. Its 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras are versatile, capturing impressive portrait mode photos. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 11:20 IST
Home Mobile News 50% discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price plunges to new LOW on Flipkart
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets