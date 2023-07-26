53% discount! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drops in big way on Amazon

Planning to buy a new smartphone with a big discount? Check out this Amazon deal on Galaxy S20 FE.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 12:15 IST
Amazing! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops from 74990 to just 30000
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
1/5 Waiting for amazing offers to grab smartphones? Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available with a huge price drop and other offers on Flipkart and Amazon. Apart from that, exchange and bank offers are also being offered by the ecommerce platforms on the phone. Here are the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop details and offers you need to know. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop on Amazon: The ecommerce website is offering a discount of 60 percent on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint colour. The phone with the retail price of Rs. 74990 after discount is available for Rs. 29999 on Amazon. Also, if you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 14050. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the phone. (Samsung)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop on Flipkart: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available on Flipkart for Rs. 30999. However, the ecommerce website is not offering any exchange offer on the phone. While the only bank offer being provided is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop- Flipkart vs Amazon: With the discount and offer details mentioned above, it can be said that Amazon is offering better deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop compared to Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
5/5 How to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop: Visit the website of the ecommerce platform or its mobile application. Search for the phone and check the offers available. Once you select the colour and size variant click on buy now. (Samsung)
Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with a 53% discount.
View all Images
Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with a 53% discount. (Winfuture)

A smartphone with amazing camera, display and battery life is what a customer is looking for before buying a smartphone. But what if you get all of these with the extra benefit of a heavy discount. Yes, Amazon is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which makes the price of the smartphone fall by a massive amount.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

B08VB57558-1

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with Exynos 2100 chipset to give excellent performance. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with the power of a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. Read below to know how you can save the maximum amount on this Amazon Deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount:

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 53 % making the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE fall to Rs. 34999 from Rs. 74999. Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal and several banks offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 28600 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank offer:

On Amazon you get several bank offers by taking advantage of which you can further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of bank offers:

1. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

3. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

4. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

5. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000

6. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 12:15 IST
