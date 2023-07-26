53% discount! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drops in big way on Amazon

A smartphone with amazing camera, display and battery life is what a customer is looking for before buying a smartphone. But what if you get all of these with the extra benefit of a heavy discount. Yes, Amazon is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which makes the price of the smartphone fall by a massive amount.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with Exynos 2100 chipset to give excellent performance. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with the power of a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. Read below to know how you can save the maximum amount on this Amazon Deal.

Discount:

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 53 % making the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE fall to Rs. 34999 from Rs. 74999. Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal and several banks offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹28600 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank offer:

On Amazon you get several bank offers by taking advantage of which you can further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of bank offers:

1. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

3. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

4. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

5. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000

6. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000