5G Dhamaka offer! Save a whopping Rs. 14050 with Samsung Galaxy F23

If you are looking for a budget smartphone packed with good features, then know that Flipkart has an amazing Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut deal.

Flipkart is currently hosting its Mobile Phones Electronics Sale. From premium models to budget phones, you can find them all here and that too with massive price cuts. Today, one of the interesting deals is the “5G Dhamaka deal” which is available on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G phone for budget buyers. This is a perfect option for those who are looking for an overall adequate experience at an affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G made its debut in the Indian market last year at a retail price of Rs. 22999. But you can get it for under Rs. 10000 or maybe even less! Wondering how? Check the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut available now on Flipkart and how to get it.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes at the retail price of Rs. 22999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB memory. But during the Flipkart Mobile Phones Electronics Sale, you can grab it for just Rs. 13999 with a flat 39 percent discount. Moreover, On the Samsung Axis Bank credit card, you will get a 10 percent discount. Similarly, on HSBC Credit Card and EMI Transactions, you will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750. While Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can get 5 percent discount. That means the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's basic model can be purchased at Rs. 13249 with a maximum bank offer of Rs. 750.

Looking for more discounts? Apart from the bank offer, you can get a whopping Rs. 13300 off on a Samsung F-series smartphone via an exchange deal. If you are having an old smartphone, then the price of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G can drop to unimaginable numbers! Though, you need to note that the discounted price will depend on the smartphone that you will trade-in. But the deal will surely help you grab it under Rs. 10000.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Why you should buy

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 750G Processor and a 5000mAh battery, it runs on the Android 12 operating system topped with Samsung's own layer of One UI 4.1 out of the box.

For photography, it comes with a triple camera setup at the back with the 50MP main camera coupled with 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. While, in front, it comes with a single selfie sensor of a 13MP camera.