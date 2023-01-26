    Trending News

    5G Dhamaka offer! Save a whopping Rs. 14050 with Samsung Galaxy F23

    If you are looking for a budget smartphone packed with good features, then know that Flipkart has an amazing Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut deal.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 14:35 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy F23
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut announced during the Mobile Phones Electronics Sale on Flipkart.

    Flipkart is currently hosting its Mobile Phones Electronics Sale. From premium models to budget phones, you can find them all here and that too with massive price cuts. Today, one of the interesting deals is the “5G Dhamaka deal” which is available on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G phone for budget buyers. This is a perfect option for those who are looking for an overall adequate experience at an affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G made its debut in the Indian market last year at a retail price of Rs. 22999. But you can get it for under Rs. 10000 or maybe even less! Wondering how? Check the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut available now on Flipkart and how to get it.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price cut

    As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes at the retail price of Rs. 22999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB memory. But during the Flipkart Mobile Phones Electronics Sale, you can grab it for just Rs. 13999 with a flat 39 percent discount. Moreover, On the Samsung Axis Bank credit card, you will get a 10 percent discount. Similarly, on HSBC Credit Card and EMI Transactions, you will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750. While Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can get 5 percent discount. That means the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's basic model can be purchased at Rs. 13249 with a maximum bank offer of Rs. 750.

    Looking for more discounts? Apart from the bank offer, you can get a whopping Rs. 13300 off on a Samsung F-series smartphone via an exchange deal. If you are having an old smartphone, then the price of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G can drop to unimaginable numbers! Though, you need to note that the discounted price will depend on the smartphone that you will trade-in. But the deal will surely help you grab it under Rs. 10000.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Why you should buy

    The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 750G Processor and a 5000mAh battery, it runs on the Android 12 operating system topped with Samsung's own layer of One UI 4.1 out of the box.

    For photography, it comes with a triple camera setup at the back with the 50MP main camera coupled with 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. While, in front, it comes with a single selfie sensor of a 13MP camera.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 14:35 IST
