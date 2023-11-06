Icon

5G mobile phones: From Samsung, realme to Nokia, check out these top 5 handsets now

5G mobile phones are all the rage ever since the technology was rolled out in India. If you still haven’t opted for one, then check out these smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 10:10 IST
Check out these top 5G mobile phones now available in the market. (HT Tech)

5G mobile phones: Have you still not switched to a 5G smartphone? In India, 5G smartphones started to roll out well before the latest technology was even launched to get the early mover advantage. If you are still using a 4G smartphone, then it's high time you switch to 5G mobile phones as the advantages are many. Since Diwali is around the corner, this is also the best time to gift yourself a tech upgrade. We have made a list of some 5G mobile phones that are available in India at reasonable prices. Let's dive into the details of these phones from Samsung, realme to Nokia right now:

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G boasts a powerful 5G experience with support for 13 5G bands, ensuring fast connectivity. It is equipped with a cutting-edge Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GHz processor built on a 5nm architecture and runs the latest Android 13 with One UI 5.0. The 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution delivers vibrant visuals. A standout feature is its massive 6000mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. The maximum retail price of this 5G mobile phone is Rs.18990.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G features a stunning 120Hz curved display, offering immersive visuals and smooth interactions. It's powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, ensuring fast and smooth performance. A highlight is the 100MP Prolight camera for impressive photography. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it offers ample memory and storage space. The phone is known for its 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing you to reach 50% battery in just 18 minutes. It also boasts a massive 5000mAh battery for extended usage. This 5G mobile phone is priced at a maximum of Rs. 26999.

Nokia G42 5G

The Nokia G42 5G offers a budget-friendly 5G option. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, ensuring a fast and reliable 5G experience. With 11GB of RAM (combining 6GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM). The phone features a 50MP Triple AI camera. Its impressive 3-day battery life ensures longevity, and it runs Android 13. T The maximum retail price of this 5G mobile phone is Rs.16499.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G features the efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with a power-efficient 4nm architecture. It boasts a large 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The camera setup includes a 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP selfie camera. With 8GB of RAM, it offers substantial memory. The 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage, and it comes with a 22.5W charger in the box. Running on MIUI 14 with Android 13, it offers a feature-rich experience, including a side fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The maximum retail price of this 5G mobile phone is Rs.19999.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a 50MP main camera, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera in its triple rear setup, along with a 13MP front camera. It also comes with a 6000mAh battery. This phone is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz processor, providing a true 5G experience with support for 12 bands. The maximum retail price of this 5G mobile phone is Rs.24499.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 10:08 IST
