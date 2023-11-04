5G mobile phones: Top picks from leading brands for fast and affordable connectivity

5G is the latest and fastest network, and more and more people are getting access to it. If you're looking for a good 5G phone without spending too much money, you're in the right place. We've put together a list of great 5G phones that won't break the bank. Let's dive into the list and find the perfect 5G phone for you!

1. OPPO F23 5G

The OPPO F23 5G has a big 6.72-inch display that shows clear and vibrant images. The phone has a powerful 64MP camera on the back, which means you can take high-quality photos. It even has features like AI Color Portrait and Dual View Video. Plus, there's a 32 MP selfie camera for great selfies. The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery that charges super fast with 67W SuperVOOC. OPPO promises that it will keep running smoothly for four years.

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still a powerful and feature-packed flagship phone. It has an impressive 6.5-inch display that's perfect for watching videos and playing games. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which means it's ready for 5G. The phone also has a 4,500mAh battery that charges quickly with 25W fast charging. You will love the camera setup with a 12MP main camera and other high-quality lenses.

3. realme narzo 60 5G

The new realme narzo 60 5G stands out with its premium design and slim body. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. This phone is easy on the eyes, thanks to the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The 64MP AI camera lets you take stunning photos. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, which supports 5G and makes it run smoothly. With a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, you won't run out of power.

4. Vivo Y100 5G

The Vivo Y100 5G has a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen that shows vibrant colours. It also has a fast 90Hz refresh rate for smooth animations. The phone comes with a 64 MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera for great photos. It has a unique and beautiful design with colour-changing fluorite glass. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor makes this phone fast, and the 4,500mAh battery charges quickly with 44W fast charging.

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is a great all-around phone for the price. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is 5G-ready. The 6.6-inch display is sharp and smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it has great battery life. The phone's 50 MP main camera and 16MP front camera will capture your memories in high quality.

These 5G phones from top brands offer excellent features at reasonable prices, making it easier for you to enjoy the benefits of the latest network technology without breaking the bank.