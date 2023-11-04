Icon

5G mobile phones: Top picks from leading brands for fast and affordable connectivity

Discover affordable 5G phones from top brands with powerful features. Check out these budget-friendly options for fast and efficient mobile connectivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 18:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
5G phones
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
5G phones
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
5G phones
Check out the top picks for fast and budget-friendly 5G phones from leading brands. (Pexels)

5G is the latest and fastest network, and more and more people are getting access to it. If you're looking for a good 5G phone without spending too much money, you're in the right place. We've put together a list of great 5G phones that won't break the bank. Let's dive into the list and find the perfect 5G phone for you!

1. OPPO F23 5G

The OPPO F23 5G has a big 6.72-inch display that shows clear and vibrant images. The phone has a powerful 64MP camera on the back, which means you can take high-quality photos. It even has features like AI Color Portrait and Dual View Video. Plus, there's a 32 MP selfie camera for great selfies. The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery that charges super fast with 67W SuperVOOC. OPPO promises that it will keep running smoothly for four years.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still a powerful and feature-packed flagship phone. It has an impressive 6.5-inch display that's perfect for watching videos and playing games. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which means it's ready for 5G. The phone also has a 4,500mAh battery that charges quickly with 25W fast charging. You will love the camera setup with a 12MP main camera and other high-quality lenses.

3. realme narzo 60 5G

The new realme narzo 60 5G stands out with its premium design and slim body. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. This phone is easy on the eyes, thanks to the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The 64MP AI camera lets you take stunning photos. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, which supports 5G and makes it run smoothly. With a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, you won't run out of power.

4. Vivo Y100 5G

The Vivo Y100 5G has a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen that shows vibrant colours. It also has a fast 90Hz refresh rate for smooth animations. The phone comes with a 64 MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera for great photos. It has a unique and beautiful design with colour-changing fluorite glass. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor makes this phone fast, and the 4,500mAh battery charges quickly with 44W fast charging.

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is a great all-around phone for the price. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is 5G-ready. The 6.6-inch display is sharp and smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it has great battery life. The phone's 50 MP main camera and 16MP front camera will capture your memories in high quality.

These 5G phones from top brands offer excellent features at reasonable prices, making it easier for you to enjoy the benefits of the latest network technology without breaking the bank.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 18:25 IST
