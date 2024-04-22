6 Google Pixel smartphones get second update in April 2024 to fix problems- Know all details

Google is pushing out a fresh update for its Pixel lineup to tackle cellular network problems that some users have been facing. The out-of-cycle over-the-air (OTA) update aims to enhance network stability and performance.

Updates Available for Multiple Pixel Models

Released on April 17, the new factory and OTA images are available for several Pixel models, including the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. These updates come with designations like AP1A.240405.002.B1 for the Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7a, and AP1A.240405.002.A2 for the Pixel Fold, reported 9to5google.

Compact Update Size and Issues Addressed

Verizon customers were the first to receive on-device OTAs, with the carrier updating its Pixel changelogs to highlight improvements in LTE call/data and network functions. The update size remains compact, under 7 MB, making it quick to download and install.

The update addresses issues some Pixel owners have encountered, such as missed calls going directly to voicemail and delayed text messages. These glitches have been reported by users over the past few months, causing inconvenience and frustration.

While Google confirmed the rollout of this new update, not all Pixel users have received it yet. AT&T customers are still awaiting the update, and Google Fi users have reported not seeing it either. Some users have resorted to manually sideloading the OTA image due to the delayed rollout.

Google assures that the update will gradually reach all affected regions and carriers in the coming weeks. So, if you're experiencing network-related issues on your Pixel device, keep an eye out for the update notification or try manually checking for updates in your device settings.

With this proactive approach to resolving user-reported issues, Google continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the Pixel user experience. Whether it's improving network stability or addressing other performance issues, Google remains dedicated to providing reliable and efficient smartphone solutions for its users.

