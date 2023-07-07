65% off! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut from Rs.74999 to Rs.26999 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon India is gearing up to unleash one of the biggest sales of the year - Prime Day sale 2023. It is set to reveal a slew of interesting deals with whopping discounts. This will be a great chance to nab a new deal without affecting your savings. If you can't wait until the commencement of the Prime Day sale, then know there are tons of tempting deals that offer a great discount and premium features.

One of these exciting deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, on which Amazon has rolled out a whopping discount ahead of the Prime Day Sale. If you don't want to end up spending a huge amount on premium devices, but need a feature-loaded smartphone with a massive discount, then this deal is meant just for you. Check out this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal

A flat 64 percent off! That's what you will find on this smartphone deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale. As per the listed price of Amazon, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes at a price of Rs.74999. Thanks to this lucrative deal, you can nab it for just Rs. 26999.

Bank Offers: In addition to this discount offered by Amazon, you can find a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000.

Exchange offers: The deal doesn't end here! It gives you another chance to save even more. In case you have an old smartphone, then Amazon's exchange deal will let you save additional up to Rs. 25300. However, you may not get the full discount as this discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone.

Before proceeding to buy this interesting deal, you must know that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and for photography, it gets a triple-camera setup of a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Moreover, it packs a 4500mAh battery with the support of 25W charging.