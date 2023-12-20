8 best Christmas gifts: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to OnePlus Open, check 8 smartphones for your loved ones

8 best Christmas gifts: The year is set to end and Christmas has come calling. It is that time of year again when you buy gifts for your loved ones. While you cannot put any monetary value on the love and support you receive from your family and friends, giving them Christmas gifts is a sweet gesture to show that you appreciate them and value them in your life. However, searching for Christmas gifts can become a daunting task especially when you're not sure what to give. In that case, smartphones become excellent Christmas gifts. While everyone owns a smartphone, gifting them a brand-new one can certainly bring some holiday cheer! However, even this isn't easy, considering the numerous options available in the market. So, if you're unsure what to give your loved ones as Christmas gifts, then we've got your back. We've prepared a list of the 8 best Christmas gifts to give to your loved ones this Christmas and spread joy. Check out the 8 smartphones to gift your loved ones as Christmas gifts to show your appreciation. The list includes smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus Open, and more.

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

The top offering from Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the first chipset in the industry to be fabricated on a 3-nanometer process, which has allowed Apple to fit in more transistors, not only promising a boost in power but also in energy efficiency. The A17 Pro is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. It gets hardware-accelerated ray-tracing which Apple claims is 4 times faster than software-based ray-tracing. All these fea

Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage on the way.

iPhone 15 Pro Max features the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology as its predecessor but now comes in a new titanium finish. Owing to this change in structure, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has become Apple's lightest ever ‘Pro Max' iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. All these features make the iPhone 15 Pro Max one of the best Christmas gifts this year!

Display 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR Refresh rate 120Hz Processor A17 Pro RAM 8GB Rear camera 48MP+12MP+12MP Front camera 12MP Water resistance IP68 Battery 4441mAh

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's flagship device and is one of the best gaming smartphones out there. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features Real-Time Ray-Tracing as well as a Vapor Cooling Chamber to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions. It runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. If you often use your smartphone in the dark, then the Galaxy S23 Ultra has got your back with its Eye Comfort Shield feature. At the back, there is a quad camera setup, which is headlined by a 200MP shooter that features astrophotography, meaning you can even take snapshots of the Moon! It also features improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. There's a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with an in-built S Pen, allowing you to create amazing artwork or even doodles. Other features include 5G, dual SIM support, and Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support. All these features are backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, making it one of the best Christmas gifts ever!

Display 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Rear camera 200MP+12MP+10MP+12MP Front camera 12MP Water resistance IP68 Battery 5000mAh

3. OpenPlus Open

OnePlus' first-ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, features a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO cover display, with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a 2K display with 431 ppi and 2800 nits peak brightness, which OnePlus calls DualPro XDR. On the other hand, the inner display is a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED LTPO panel which also features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, meaning it can adapt from 10Hz-120Hz depending on the requirement.

The OnePlus Open is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, which is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to a further 12GB. In terms of graphics, the smartphone gets an Adreno 740 GPU and it runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. Aiming to enhance the user experience, it also sports an X-axis haptic motor. This foldable smartphone can become one of the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones!

It features a triple rear camera setup at the back, with a primary 48MP Sony LYT-T808 CMOS sensor with OIS and EIS. There's also a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. The third camera is a 48MP ultra-wide Sony IMX581 sensor. On the cover display, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with EIS, while the main display sports a 20MP EIS-equipped sensor.

In terms of battery, the OpenPlus Open features dual batteries with a combined capacity of 4805mAh, supporting up to 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and comes bundled with an 80W charging brick.

Outer display 7.8-inch, Flexi-fluid AMOLED Inner display 6.3-inch, Super Fluid AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Rear camera 48MP+64MP+48MP Front camera 20MP Water resistance IPX4 Battery 4805mAh

4. iQOO 12

The newly launched iQOO 12 gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and is one of the best Christmas gifts you can buy! The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology meaning that you'll never miss important calls even when your hands are wet. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset manufactured on a 4nm process, making it India's first device to get it. It is paired with Adreno 750 GPU which handles all the graphic-intensive tasks, as well as up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO claims that this new chip delivers a 30 percent increase in CPU and a 20 percent increase in GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also gets a Q1 chip that offers features such as 144Hz frame interpolation and game super-resolution. iQOO claims it has the largest vapour chamber cooling system with a 40 percent increase in cooling area compared to its predecessor. The smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120 FlashCharge.

Display 6.7-inch, AMOLED Refresh rate 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB Rear camera 50MP+50MP+64MP Front camera 16MP Water resistance IP68 Battery 5000mAh

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro can become one of the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones courtesy of its flagship specs. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 14. The device features LiquidCool Technology with multi-layer graphite sheets, and the X-axis vibration motor helps create immersion during gaming.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a 6.7-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is a Pro HDR panel that supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The primary camera is a Sony IMX989 sensor, while it also gets a 75mm Leica telephoto camera. The camera system is backed by the Xiaomi Imaging Engine. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. It also gets an under-display fingerprint scanner, as well as AI Face Unlock. All these features are backed by a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Display 6.7-inch, AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Rear camera 50MP+50MP+50MP Front camera 32MP Water resistance No rating Battery 4820mAh

6. Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 is a sleek device packed with impressive features for a delightful user experience, proving to be an amazing Christmas gift! The phone boasts a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering crystal-clear visuals at 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+). With a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi), every detail comes to life on this vibrant screen.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a robust octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, ensuring swift performance. It comes in two configurations – 8GB and 12GB of RAM – providing ample memory for seamless multitasking. Running on Android 13 and fueled by a 4700mAh non-removable battery, this phone keeps you powered up throughout the day. Notably, it supports convenient wireless charging and boasts 45W Fast Charging for quick boosts.

Capture stunning moments with the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel secondary camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera offers a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

With Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13, the phone comes with generous storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The sleek design measures 162.10 x 76.40 x 8.60mm and weighs 201.20 grams, available in Dark Grey and White colors.

Display 6.7-inch, OLED Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB Rear camera 50MP+50MP Front camera 32MP Water resistance IP54 Battery 4700mAh

7. Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the top Android smartphones that money can buy and one of the most amazing Christmas gifts! Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports 1750 nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+. It gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for drop protection, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. If you often use your smartphone in the dark, then the Galaxy S23 has got your back with its Eye Comfort Shield feature. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the current flagship smartphone chip in the market. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. It features Samsung's Nightography which promises detailed and bright low-light images and videos. It can shoot up to 8K 60fps videos courtesy of the 50MP primary sensor. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter which has features such as Night Selfie and Night Selfie Video.

It gets a 3900mAh battery which offers up to 22 hours of video playback and up to 35 hours of talktime on 4G LTE. It supports up to 25W wired charging, and Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Display 6.1-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Rear camera 50MP+10MP+12MP Front camera 12MP Water resistance IP68 Battery 3900mAh

8. iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and ROG Phone 7, meaning it is potentially just as good as a gaming powerhouse. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It gets a V2 dedicated graphics chip that enhances the gaming visuals, and full sensory gaming controls which allow more immersion. The iQOO 11 gets a 6.7-inch 2K E6 LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection against accidental drops.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto camera, and 8MP ultrawide sensor. The primary sensor features GN5 OIS ultra-sensing technology, whereas the telephoto sensor supports 2X optical zoom. There's also a 16MP selfie camera on the front. iQOO claims that the smartphone has a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design, and gets Silicone leather on the back. It also gets an optical fingerprint sensor.

Enhancing the smartphone's gaming prowess is the massive 6000mAh battery. It supports 120W FlashCharge which iQOO claims can charge the phone to 100 percent in just 25 minutes. All these features make the iQOO 11 one of the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones!