8 best new year deals: Grab a whopping up to 55 pct off on Samsung, iQOO and other smartphones

What do you look for while buying a smartphone?

Processor: The whole performance of the smartphone depends on the chipset, make sure it is powered with a powerful processor that provides effortless multitasking and overall performance.

Design and display: This area of a smartphone makes it look stylish and attractive. For an enhanced viewing experience, make sure the device is powered by an AMOLED screen with a high- brightness rate. Additionally, the design should be sturdy and eye-catching.

Camera: The camera component is also important so the users can capture moments with full clarity and great image quality. Therefore, make sure the camera performance of the smartphone is top-notch.

Battery: Another crucial component of buying a smartphone is its battery. Make sure the device contains a large battery size for long hours of performance and it also supports fast charging so you do not have to wait for hours to use the smartphone.

Best new year deals: Top 8 smartphones with huge discounts

1. Tecno Phantom V Fold:

B0BZCG8FNL-1

The foldable smartphones have gained much popularity in recent years with people experimenting with new innovations. Tecno has recently gained its name in the foldable segment and the Tecno Phantom V Fold is their latest offering. This smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO main display and a secondary 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. The main display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. It is protected by CG Victus strong protection to make the smartphone more durable.

For performance, the Tecno smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, featuring 4nm fabrication and support for 15 5G bands. It also offers a 1.08million AnTuTu score which is quite impressive. For capturing moments, the Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP telephoto, 50MP main, and 13MP ultra-wide rear cameras. On the front, it comes with a 32MP + 16MP selfie camera with the Live Preview Feature. It is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery for long hours of performance and supports a rapid 45W charging. This foldable smartphone boasts up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The maximum retail price of this device is Rs.109999. However, it is currently selling at Rs.69999 on Amazon which is the best New Year deal you can get.

Specifications Display: 7.85-inch main and 6.42-inch secondary Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Rear camera: 50MP +50MP+13MP Front camera: 32MP+16MP

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

B0BT9CXXXX-2

The smartphone made a massive debut in early 2023 and gained much recognition for its camera and optical zoom lens. Ever since its launch it has been considered one of the toughest competitors of Apple iPhones in the premium smartphone market. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels. The display is HDR10+ certified and has a variable refresh rate which goes up to 120Hz.

For performance and multitasking, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Now, comes the most exciting feature of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is its camera. The smartphone offers a main 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that offers improved image clarity and better low light videography. It also comes with Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. In front, it sports a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with an S pen in th box. The smartphone is now available at a discounted price of 124999 on Amazon as part of the best new year deal.

Specifications Display: 6.8-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear camera: 200MP Front camera: 12MP

3. iQOO 12:

B07WGMXVFK-3

It is the newly launched premium smartphone which was launched on december 28, 2023 with industry's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The iQOO 12 gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology meaning that you'll never miss important calls even when your hands are wet. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset manufactured on a 4nm process, making it India's first device to get it. It is paired with Adreno 750 GPU which handles all the graphic-intensive tasks, as well as up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO claims that this new chip delivers a 30 percent increase in CPU and a 20 percent increase in GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also gets a Q1 chip that offers features such as 144Hz frame interpolation and game super-resolution. iQOO claims it has the largest vapour chamber cooling system with a 40 percent increase in cooling area compared to its predecessor. The smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120 FlashCharge. Amazon is offering the best New Year deal on this smartphone and you can get it at only Rs.52999.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset Rear camera: 50MP+64MP+50MP Front camera: 16MP

4. Motorola Razr 40:

B0C7QLL8QJ-4

On the fourth spot in this 8 best new year deals list is the Motorola Razr 40. Motorola entered the foldable market most recently and their current innovation is the Motorola Razr 40. Amazon is offering the best New Year deal on the smartphone which will surely attract you to purchase the product. The smartphone features a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It also comes with a 1.5-inch cover display which gives a unique and premium look. The body supports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and 7000 series aluminium (frame) Vegan leather.

For effective performance and multitasking, it is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a storage of 256GB with built-in UFS 2.2. For lasting performance, the Motorola Razr 40 is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. For photography and capturing moments, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. On Amazon, the smartphone is available at a 55 percent discount price of Rs. 44999.

Specifications Display: 6.9-inch, 1.5-inch Battery: 4200mAh Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Rear camera: 64MP+12MP Front camera: 32MP

5. Honor 90:

B0CG1299WK-5

The Honor 90 was launched with some unique features and an attractive design to lure smartphone buyers. Now, the smartphone is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon as part of the best new year's deals. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch quad-curved bezel-less display which supports a high resolution of 2664x1200, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1.07 billion colors, and segment leading peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits. The display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. To promote eye health the HONOR 90 is equipped with the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming of 3840Hz

For powerful performance, the Honor 90 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In terms of photography, the smartphone features a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12MP Ultra Wide and Macro 2-in-1 Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera and 50MP Selfie camera and 100° wide FOV hardware to capture great quality photos and videos. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Rear camera: 200MP+12MP+2MP Brightness: 50MP

6. Realme Narzo N53:

B0CKN5LGDW-6

This smartphone is in the budget range smartphone with some premium features and an attractive design which makes it a good choice for a smartphone upgrade. The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It weighs only 182 grams for hassle free usage. The Realme Narzo N53 is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with expandable RAM of up to 6GB, and external memory support of up to 2 TB.

It runs on Realme T edition software with Android 13 out-of-the-box. For photography, the phone has a 50MP rear camera along with a 5P lens and an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. The AI-powered camera technology ensures intelligent scene recognition and enhances your photography skills. For long hours of hassle-free performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SUPERVOOC technology charging.

Specifications Display: 6.74-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Unisoc T612 chipset Rear camera: 50MP Front camera: 8MP

7. Apple iPhone 13:

B09G9FPGTN-7

On the seventh spot in this 8 best new year deals list is the iPhone 13. Apple announced the 13th generation of iPhone in 2022 with some new and innovative features which still highly in demand. Now, the Apple iPhone is available at a huge new year deal to help you get a smartphone upgrade. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with support for IP68 dust resistant coating. It features support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset that will be coupled with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage space. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 13 comes with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor at the back. It comes with a new Cinematic Mode for videos. It features 5G connectivity. The iPhone 13 features a battery life that is 2.5 hours more than the iPhone 12.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Battery: 3227mAh Processor: A15 Bionic chipset Rear camera: 12MP+12MP Front camera: 12MP

8. iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

B07WHSQWLW-8

Last, but not least on this spot in this best new year deals list is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. If you are looking for a smartphone with powerful performance and gaming capabilities then this is the one for you. And the good news is that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available at a massive discount on Amazon. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging which claims to charge the device from 1 to 50 percent within 8 minutes.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP Front camera: 16MP

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Tecno Phantom V Fold MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Live Preview Feature 5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display iQOO 12 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset Android 14 64MP telephoto camera Motorola Razr 40 Vegan leather back 1400nits peak brightness 144Hz refresh rate Honor 90 1600 nits peak brightness Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 200MP main camera Realme Narzo N53 AI-powered camera SUPERVOOC technology 180Hz touch sampling rate Apple iPhone 13 A15 Bionic chipset Cinematic Mode Dolby vision display iQOO Neo 7 Pro Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor 20W flash charging 5000mAh battery

