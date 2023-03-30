After pricey iPhone 15, Apple may launch a cheaper iPhone 4 in 2024

If you are dedicatedly waiting for the iPhone 15 series this year, then know you must be prepared for a steep price hike! This is so because a research note by analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models may experience a price increase, a MacRumors report suggested. If this occurs, it would be the first time that Apple has raised iPhone 15 Pro prices in the US since the introduction of the iPhone X. However, if you are looking for a new Apple iPhone but don't want to spend huge, then the iPhone SE 4 might be a perfect fit for you!

Yes, the iPhone SE 4 is already in the news, despite the fact that it is expected to be launched in 2024. Just like its predecessor iPhone SE 2022, the iPhone SE is expected to emerge as a cheaper alternative to the flagship iPhone series. Not just that, it may rival the upcoming Google Pixel 7a. Rumours and Leaks suggest a significant amount of upgrades that you can expect from the iPhone SE 4. Here's what you may get with this affordable iPhone.

iPhone SE 4 expected specs

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to take a big step while moving on from a small iPhone 8-like design to a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display from BOE, The Elec report suggested. Currently, the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display. That means the new iPhone SE 4 will be as big as the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14. Also, it will get a notch-design and slim bezels than what was there earlier.

As per a Tom's Guide report, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to add Face ID support while ditching the Touch ID. Apart from this, iPhone SE 4 may get an A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models next year, the report added.

However, all of this information is based on leaks and rumours, and there is still a long way to go until iPhone SE 4 is launched, which is rumoured to hit the markets in 2024. Hence, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.