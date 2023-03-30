After pricey iPhone 15, Apple may launch a cheaper iPhone 4 in 2024

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in 2024 as a cheaper alternative to the upcoming iPhone 15 flagship with some prominent upgrades. This is what you should expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 17:36 IST
iPhone 15 Pro to get iPhone SE 3, iPhone 8 type specs! Amazing Apple move
iPhone 15
1/5 Are you waiting eagerly to get some exciting insights into the Apple iPhone 15 specs? Though there is still a year's time for the new iPhones' launch (expected in September, 2023), the leaks and rumors about it are creating a buzz amongst the fans. And as per the latest update, it is being said that the volume button and the power button of the two high end iPhone 15 models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, may adopt a solid state button design similar to the home button design of iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 The information has been provided by Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst at TF International Securities over his Twitter handle. "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design," he tweeted. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/5 In a series of tweets, the analyst further informed that there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons. He went on to say that due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries. (AFP)
iPhone 15
4/5 Also, it is expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry, the analyst added. (AFP)
image caption
5/5 Analyst Kuo had earlier said that Apple is expected to create massive differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models. "I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP (average selling price)," his tweet read. Kuo said that Apple may create differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro models in order to generate more sales and profits in a mature market. (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone SE 4
One of the biggest upgrades that you can expect from the iPhone SE 4 is in the display department. (FRONT PAGE TECH (YouTube Channel) )

If you are dedicatedly waiting for the iPhone 15 series this year, then know you must be prepared for a steep price hike! This is so because a research note by analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models may experience a price increase, a MacRumors report suggested. If this occurs, it would be the first time that Apple has raised iPhone 15 Pro prices in the US since the introduction of the iPhone X. However, if you are looking for a new Apple iPhone but don't want to spend huge, then the iPhone SE 4 might be a perfect fit for you!

Yes, the iPhone SE 4 is already in the news, despite the fact that it is expected to be launched in 2024. Just like its predecessor iPhone SE 2022, the iPhone SE is expected to emerge as a cheaper alternative to the flagship iPhone series. Not just that, it may rival the upcoming Google Pixel 7a. Rumours and Leaks suggest a significant amount of upgrades that you can expect from the iPhone SE 4. Here's what you may get with this affordable iPhone.

iPhone SE 4 expected specs

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to take a big step while moving on from a small iPhone 8-like design to a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display from BOE, The Elec report suggested. Currently, the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display. That means the new iPhone SE 4 will be as big as the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14. Also, it will get a notch-design and slim bezels than what was there earlier.

As per a Tom's Guide report, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to add Face ID support while ditching the Touch ID. Apart from this, iPhone SE 4 may get an A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models next year, the report added.

However, all of this information is based on leaks and rumours, and there is still a long way to go until iPhone SE 4 is launched, which is rumoured to hit the markets in 2024. Hence, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 17:06 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets