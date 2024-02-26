 Ahead of MWC 2024, new photo-centric Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone launched | Mobile News

Ahead of MWC 2024, new photo-centric Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone launched

Xiaomi unveiled AI-enhanced 14 Series smartphone with quad-camera setup developed with Leica and new wearable gadgets at MWC 2024. The phones integrate large AI models for diverse applications and feature unique design elements like nano-tech vegan leather and Shield Glass.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 08:25 IST
Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched at the MWC 2024.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched at the MWC 2024. Check details here. (Xiaomi)

Ahead of the MWC 2024, Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi on Sunday launched for international markets its new AI-enhanced and photography-geared 14 Series smartphone, along with other wearable gadgets at a launch event held in Barcelona, Spain. At the event, William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation and President of Xiaomi International Business Department showcased its newly upgraded group strategy "Human X Car X Home" smart ecosystem too.

In a statement, the company said that the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra phone includes a quad-camera configuration that has been developed in partnership with German camera-maker Leica. Also, its more compact version, the Xiaomi 14, has a triple-camera configuration.

The phones integrate large AI models into various applications, including a tool that enables real-time transcriptions from conferences, or another function allowing users to describe a photo for the AI to locate it in their gallery.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specs

Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. It is crafted from a single aluminum block. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish with 6x improved wear resistance.

Xiaomi Shield Glass-based , all around liquid display of Xiaomi 14 Ultra achieves consistent curvature on all sides and corners. It packs the Xiaomi-custom C8 WQHD+ 6.73" AMOLED display and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Apart from the phones, Xiaomi also unveiled new wearable products, including the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Watch 2, which it says are suitable for sports, health and wellness activities.

Tech and telecom companies are releasing new products and features ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona set to kick off later on Monday, hoping the buzz around AI will boost business prospects, though many experts say generative AI may raise legal or ethical concerns.

Xiaomi last year was placed third globally for share of the smartphone market, accounting for 12.5% of global shipments, behind leader Apple at 20.1% and Samsung in second with 19.4% market share, according to IDC.

