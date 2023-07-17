Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 roll out, check notable foldable launches in 2023

Samsung is preparing for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event that will take place on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. Two Samsung foldables are expected to be launched during the event - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, in 2023, we have already seen many foldable smartphone launches. So, ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, check out these new foldables - Motorola Razr 40, Google Pixel Fold, and Oppo Find N2 Flip. These are the fierce rivals that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be facing in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 competitors

Motorola Razr 40 series

Motorola has launched two new flip phones earlier this month - Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The standard model features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate along with a 1.5-inch cover display. While the Ultra version gets a larger cover display of 3.6 inches. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs. 89999, while the Motorola Razr 40 comes at a starting price of Rs. 59999.

Google Pixel Fold

The first foldable smartphone by Google -- Pixel Fold was officially launched during the Google I/O 2023 event. The Google Pixel Fold boasts a 7.6-inch display when unfolded and when folded, it transforms into a 5.8-inch phone. Powered by the latest Tensor G2 chip, the Google Pixel Fold features a triple camera setup at the rear - 48MP+10.8MP+10.8MP. The Google Pixel Fold starts at $1799, however, it is not available in India yet.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display and a 3.26-inch cover screen. For photography, it gets the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper and packs a 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter. The smartphone runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It comes at a price of Rs. 89999.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

It boasts a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the outside. However, when unfolded, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a larger 7.85-inch 2K+ main display with a 120Hz LTPO panel. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset and runs on HiOS 10 based on Android 13 out of the box. In optics, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 50MP coupled with a 50MP telephoto and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 88888.

What exactly the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bring to the table is not known yet, but they will certainly run into some of the toughest competitors around.