Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 roll out, check notable foldable launches in 2023

The foldable smartphone market has been marked by several new launches in 2023. So, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 launches, have a look at the foldable phones already launched in 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 19:20 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
foldable phones
View all Images
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, check out the top Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 competitors. (Shaurya Tomer / HT Tech)

Samsung is preparing for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event that will take place on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. Two Samsung foldables are expected to be launched during the event - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, in 2023, we have already seen many foldable smartphone launches. So, ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, check out these new foldables - Motorola Razr 40, Google Pixel Fold, and Oppo Find N2 Flip. These are the fierce rivals that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be facing in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 competitors

Motorola Razr 40 series

Motorola has launched two new flip phones earlier this month - Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The standard model features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate along with a 1.5-inch cover display. While the Ultra version gets a larger cover display of 3.6 inches. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs. 89999, while the Motorola Razr 40 comes at a starting price of Rs. 59999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C7QCHGLF-1

Google Pixel Fold

The first foldable smartphone by Google -- Pixel Fold was officially launched during the Google I/O 2023 event. The Google Pixel Fold boasts a 7.6-inch display when unfolded and when folded, it transforms into a 5.8-inch phone. Powered by the latest Tensor G2 chip, the Google Pixel Fold features a triple camera setup at the rear - 48MP+10.8MP+10.8MP. The Google Pixel Fold starts at $1799, however, it is not available in India yet.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display and a 3.26-inch cover screen. For photography, it gets the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper and packs a 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter. The smartphone runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It comes at a price of Rs. 89999.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

It boasts a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the outside. However, when unfolded, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a larger 7.85-inch 2K+ main display with a 120Hz LTPO panel. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset and runs on HiOS 10 based on Android 13 out of the box. In optics, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 50MP coupled with a 50MP telephoto and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 88888.

B0BZCL5SB1-2

What exactly the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bring to the table is not known yet, but they will certainly run into some of the toughest competitors around.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 19:20 IST
Home Mobile News Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 roll out, check notable foldable launches in 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets