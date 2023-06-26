Amazing Amazon Discount! iPhone 14 Plus price cut by 15% in this deal

In comparison to the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and other previous generation of iPhones, the iPhone 14 series is the latest one rolled out by Apple in 2022. That's what makes it difficult to find a substantial discount on the latest flagship iPhone. Luckily, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus has been significantly reduced by Amazon, providing an excellent opportunity for those interested in purchasing this flagship. Wondering how to nab this fantastic deal? Take advantage of price cut, bank offers, and exchange options to make the most of this offer on the iPhone 14 Plus. Find all the details below to save the maximum amount.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

The iPhone 14 Plus, originally priced at Rs. 89900 as per Amazon's price listing, is now available at a massive discount. Amazon is offering a flat 15 percent discount on this premium iPhone. With the help of this, you can nab iPhone 14 Plus for Rs. 76499. If you want to bring down the price even further, you can take advantage of the exchange offer and bank offers.

Bank offers: Amazon has several bank offers to make the deal even better. 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000.

Exchange deal: Moreover, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 19750 as a discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. You should be aware that in order to get the highest discount, certain conditions must be met, such as ensuring that your smartphone is in working condition and free from any damage or scratches. Additionally, the exchange offer may vary depending on your location and the resale value of your current smartphone.

iPhone 14 Plus: Why should you buy this

The max-sized iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display making it as big as the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside its generous screen, this model also boasts improved battery life. Apple claims it can provide up to 26 hours of continuous video playback, surpassing the standard iPhone 14 by an additional 6 hours. While maintaining the core features of the standard iPhone 14, such as the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup, the new variant offers an enhanced user experience.