Amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! Avail 46 percent discount this way

If you’re searching for a great deal on a mid-range smartphone, then you can grab an amazing discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, in addition to other offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 18:30 IST
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is nearly identical to its flagship counterpart, the Galaxy S21, in terms of design. While it is inferior in specs, the Galaxy S21 FE still performs at par in comparison to other mid-range smartphones in the market. It is part of Samsung's “Fan Edition” lineup and is a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. However, despite being an FE variant, it features great cameras, long battery life as well as 5G connectivity.

If you're looking for an affordable yet top-notch 5G smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the best phones you can buy at its price. With the latest Flipkart offer on the smartphone, its price has fallen even further. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount

Flipkart has listed the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at Rs. 74999 which is the original price of the device. However, amazing discounts have been offered on the smartphone and you can purchase it for a very low price.

Flipkart is initially offering a massive 46 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which amounts to a staggering Rs. 35000. After the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 39999. You can further drive down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE using other bank offers and exchange deals live on the smartphone.

Other discounts which you can get

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

There are bank offers live too. You can also get a flat Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card transactions. Lastly, get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 18:29 IST
