Icon

Amazing Flipkart price cut on iPhone 13 Pro Max available! Check discount and offers

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Check out the price cut and other offers available here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 09:17 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
icon View all Images
iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart. (HT Tech)

The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is just a few days away and the e-commerce website is already providing massive discounts on its products. With the Apple iPhone 15 launch, the demand for their previous models has increased due to the massive price cut rolled out by e-commerce platforms. Flipkart too is offering a huge iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut. And that means this is the best time to purchase an iPhone. So, before the iPhone 13 Pro Max sells out, check out this amazing deal on Flipkart.

iPhone 13 Pro Max discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 13 Pro Max originally retails for Rs.179900, for the 1TB storage version. However, you can get it for only Rs. 135999, giving you a huge discount of 24%. Wait! There is more. You can get an additional discount by using bank and exchange offers.

Bank and exchange offers

On purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, you can trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs.30600 off. However, the exchange value is decided based on your smartphone's model and working conditions. So, make sure the old smartphone is functional and does not have any defects such as scratches and dents in the display and back. Also, while availing exchange offer, enter your area PIN code to check if the offer is available in your area or not.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Why should you buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset for graphics-intensive games and new camera features. The smartphone provides up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 09:16 IST
Home Mobile News Amazing Flipkart price cut on iPhone 13 Pro Max available! Check discount and offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon