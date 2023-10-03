Amazing Flipkart price cut on iPhone 13 Pro Max available! Check discount and offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is just a few days away and the e-commerce website is already providing massive discounts on its products. With the Apple iPhone 15 launch, the demand for their previous models has increased due to the massive price cut rolled out by e-commerce platforms. Flipkart too is offering a huge iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut. And that means this is the best time to purchase an iPhone. So, before the iPhone 13 Pro Max sells out, check out this amazing deal on Flipkart.

iPhone 13 Pro Max discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 13 Pro Max originally retails for Rs.179900, for the 1TB storage version. However, you can get it for only Rs. 135999, giving you a huge discount of 24%. Wait! There is more. You can get an additional discount by using bank and exchange offers.

Bank and exchange offers

On purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, you can trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs.30600 off. However, the exchange value is decided based on your smartphone's model and working conditions. So, make sure the old smartphone is functional and does not have any defects such as scratches and dents in the display and back. Also, while availing exchange offer, enter your area PIN code to check if the offer is available in your area or not.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Why should you buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset for graphics-intensive games and new camera features. The smartphone provides up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!