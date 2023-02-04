    Trending News

    Amazing iPhone 11 price drop announced! Get it for 23949 against 49900 on Amazon

    The Apple iPhone 11 can be bought for Rs. 23949 on Amazon today. Check discount, exchange offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 12:45 IST
    Know offers on iPhone 11 here. (Apple)

    With so many Apple iPhone models to choose from, the price tag attached with it plays a crucial part in deciding. From the latest iPhone 14 series to the iPhone 11, several Apple iPhones are available at unbelievably discounted rates on Amazon. If you are a bit budget conscious and also want to try an iPhone, then one of the most enticing deals to grab is on the iPhone 11. With the help of the offers, the price of the iPhone 11 (64GB storage variant) can drop from Rs. 43900 to Rs. 23949 on Amazon. Check the offer details here.

    iPhone 11 price drop on Amazon: Discount and offers

    You can grab an Apple iPhone 11 today at a discount of 16 percent on Amazon. With the help of the discount the price of the iPhone 11 (64GB storage variant) has dropped from Rs. 43900 to Rs. 41999. Meanwhile, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the exchange offer too. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in good working condition.

    If you avail the exchange offer, you can further get the price of the iPhone 11 reduced by up to Rs. 18050. On availing both the discount and exchange offer, the iPhone 11 price can come down to Rs. 23949.

    Additionally, Amazon is offering only one bank offer on the iPhone 11. The offer is 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    iPhone 11: How to grab the deal online

    Step 1:

    Go to Amazon and search for the iPhone 11.
    Step 2:

    Select the colour and storage variant of the phone you want to buy.
    Step 3:

    Click on 'With Exchange', if you want to avail the exchange offer.
    Step 4:

    Tap on Buy Now, and proceed to making payment. You can opt for the bank offers while making payments.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 12:45 IST
