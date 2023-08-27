Amazing offers on Redmi 12C; Check price after 39% discount on Amazon

The feature-rich Redmi 12C is available on Amazon with a 39% discount.

Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 14:59 IST
Redmi 12C
Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 8050 on Redmi 12C. (Amazon)

Are you searching for a low-budget smartphone in the market, but can't find one? Don't worry, we have you covered. There are various entry-level smartphones available online with exclusive discounts. One of them is Redmi 12C. This feature-rich Xiaomi model is available on Amazon with a huge discount. Apart from the basic discount, there is the exchange deal and bank offers too. Check for more details below:

Huge discount on Redmi 12C

There is a huge discount available on Amazon on Redmi 12C. There is a straight 39 percent price price drop on this budget-friendly smartphone. The original price of this phone is Rs.13999, but you can make it yours at a lot lower price. After the discount, you can buy it for Rs.8499. Not only this, there are other bank and exchange offers available on this product.

Exchange offers

Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 8050 on Redmi 12C. However, this exchange offer depends on the condition of your old phone. The smartphone you are trading in should be in good condition and its evaluation will be done according the Amazon system.

Features of Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+ screen. It has 500 nits of peak brightness. The display consists of a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The screen of the smartphone is featured with scratch-resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating. The Redmi 12Cis powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it runs on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system. It provides enhanced gaming with a 1GHz GPU. This smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port which comes with a 10W in-box charger. The handset features a 50MP AI dual camera on the back which will provide you the portrait mode and night mode. It is paired with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

These many features along with the huge discount of 39 percent make it a really special deal.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 14:59 IST
