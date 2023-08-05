Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G foldable phone gets a big discount; Check details

Amazon sale 2023: The Tecno Phantom 5G foldable smartphone gets a 19 percent discount at the ongoing sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 15:38 IST
Amazon Independence day sale is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 62950 on the Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone. (HT Tech)

The Amazon Festival Sale 2023: If you ever desired to own a premium foldable phone, the time is now. Amazon is offering massive discounts and irresistible offers on a wide range of smartphones. Among the standout deals is the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G, a remarkable foldable phone that unfolds like a book, available for an astonishing price of Rs. 88888. This represents a significant markdown from its original launch price of Rs. 109999.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is an innovative foldable phone designed to provide a unique and immersive user experience. As Tecno's flagship foldable device, it boasts an array of cutting-edge features and specifications.

Exchange Offers

In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, customers can take advantage of exceptional exchange offers to further reduce the cost of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G. By trading in their old devices, buyers can receive a substantial discount of up to 62950. The value of this exchange bonus depends on factors such as the condition, model, and brand of the old phone. If you wish to buy this flagship phone, you can get it without any interest rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Features of Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G boasts an array of captivating features that set it apart from the competition. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G boasts a sprawling 7.85-inch 2K Plus display, featuring an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. With support for 15 bands of 5G connectivity, this device ensures seamless and high-speed internet access.

Camera Setup

you can capture every moment in stunning detail with the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G's remarkable camera setup. It features a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. Additionally, the phone incorporates dual selfie cameras – a 32MP camera on the outer display and a 16MP camera on the main display.

Performance

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth performance. With 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB, users can store their content with ease.

Software and Battery Life

Running on a custom HiOS based on Android 13, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface. Its 5000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, delivering a 40 percent charge in just 15 minutes.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 15:38 IST
