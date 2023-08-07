Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Nab Redmi Note 11T 5G with a huge price cut

If you have been waiting for a long time to buy a smartphone because of the prohibitively high cost, then know that you no longer have to do so as the perfect deal is here. During the Amazon Freedom Day sale, which started from 4th of August and will continue till 8th of August, 2023, a great offer is available that may suit you. In fact, during the Amazon Freedom sale, there are a huge number of products available with massive discounts including Smart TVs, washing machines, kitchen appliances, and more. Here, we take a look at the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

Why to Buy Redmi Note 11T 5G?

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz. The Note 11T comes with 6.6-inch FHD+Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology. The Redmi Note 11T also gives you amazing camera quality with its 50MP High resolution primary camera f/1.8 with 8MP Ultra-wide sensor and 16 MP Front cameras. The smartphone also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. You can Experience Super Sonic network speed with the dual 5G bands which are advanced, safe and secure. With 7 band support, get easier access to the 5G network. The 8GB RAM + 3GB Extendable virtual RAM in the smartphone helps you multitask with better speeds and ease. The handset is available in two premium colours that are Stardust White and Matte Black.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 20% initial discount on the Redmi Note 11T which reduces the price of the smartphone from Rs. 18499 to Rs. 22999.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon also offers up to 17000 off on exchange deals. However, the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. The exchange offers also vary from location to location therefore, you also need to check the availability of exchange deals in your location by entering the Pin code of your area.

Bank Offers:

Not just the exchange deal or the initial discount the online shopping site also offers several bank discounts to further reduce the cost of the smartphone. You need to check the offers available on the various bank transactions and act accordingly. This would reduce the cost of the smartphone more than even you expected. Here we are listing all the bank deals available on thisAmazon sale offer:

1. You can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

3. Customers can also get Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 15000.

Additional offer:

Also, during the Amazon Freedom sale, you can also get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free! And enjoy best moments with your music without any disturbances. You can play your favourite songs non-stop and can also get access to the premium channels and podcasts.

So, if you are in the market for a special deal, then this one on the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone is definitely something that you should focus on. The Amazon sale will continue only till August 8.