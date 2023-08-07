Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets a simply amazing 64% discount

Amazon Freedom Day sale is on and it will continue till 8th of August, 2023. Among a huge number of deals on smartphones, this one on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE stands out. Notably, not just this deal, the sale has a huge number of products available with massive discounts including Smart TVs, washing machines, AC, kitchen appliances, and more. Here we are talking about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Now, during the Amazon sale, you can get this smartphone with a huge discount. Before moving ahead to the deal, let's have a look at the premium features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports ‎Infinity-O Super Display with 120Hz Refresh rate to give you picture clarity and amazing view. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens while the smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. It comes with Super-Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging and FingerPrint sensor. Galaxy S20's Hybrid Optic Zoom allows you to zoom up to x3 on anything that catches your eye with absolutely no loss of image quality.

It is available in three standard colours: Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, Cloud Lavender. Inside the box together with the handset you get a Travel Adapter, USB Cable and User Manual. Users also get 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box items to maintain the customers interest as well as trust.

Initial Discount:

Amazon is offering 64% discount in this Deal of the Day on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 26999 from Rs. 74990. Not just this you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deal and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹24300 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Discount:

You can further make the deal more favourable for you by taking advantage of bank offers available on Amazon. Here we are listing all of them.

1. You can get Additional Flat Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

2. You can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

3. Bank offers also include 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

4. Customers can also get Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000.