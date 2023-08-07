Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets a simply amazing 64% discount

Want a premium smartphone, but afraid of the high price? Just check out this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal rolled out during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 19:24 IST
BEST Samsung Galaxy S20 FE tricks you NEED to know about
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
1/6 Change your icon layout on the home screen! Can’t fit in all your favorite apps on the home screen? Just change the layout and now you can fit in more. To enable this, go to Settings > Home Screen. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
2/6 Hide an app! Don’t want others snooping into your private stuff? You can now hide an app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. To access the feature, go to Settings > Home Screen Settings > Hide apps. Do note that the only way to find the app after this is by searching for its name in the app drawer. (samsung.com)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
3/6 But if you don’t want to hide it and just want to make sure nobody else can access the app, you can just add it in a secure folder and protect it with a password. To access it, swipe down and open the Quick Access Menu and then click on Secure Folder. It will begin showing on the main screen, you can long press it to access its menu and add password and click the + to add apps to it. (Samsung)
image caption
4/6 Customize the side panel with this neat trick. You can enable the side panel from settings. Once enabled, it will appear on the right side of the display. You can just tap the edge twice to open this thin bar which contains all your essential apps in an organized column. (Samsung)
image caption
5/6 Use the in-built screen recorder. The screenshot icon in the quick access menu also lets you record your screen. You can record everything on your screen, just not any protected content like a Netflix stream. You can also click on the human silhouette option to add a small selfie window on the corner and add yourself in the recording (HT Photo)
image caption
6/6 Disable the Bixby key and change it to power menu. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes pre-programmed so that long pressing the power button opens Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant. If you don’t plan to use Bixby frequently, you can change it by entering the Side Key settings from the main settings menu. (Winfuture)
Amazon Freedom sale: The stylish Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours without paying the MRP. Check it out here.
View all Images
Amazon Freedom sale: The stylish Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours without paying the MRP. Check it out here. (Winfuture)

Amazon Freedom Day sale is on and it will continue till 8th of August, 2023. Among a huge number of deals on smartphones, this one on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE stands out. Notably, not just this deal, the sale has a huge number of products available with massive discounts including Smart TVs, washing machines, AC, kitchen appliances, and more. Here we are talking about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Now, during the Amazon sale, you can get this smartphone with a huge discount. Before moving ahead to the deal, let's have a look at the premium features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

B08VB2MRF8-1

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports ‎Infinity-O Super Display with 120Hz Refresh rate to give you picture clarity and amazing view. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens while the smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. It comes with Super-Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging and FingerPrint sensor. Galaxy S20's Hybrid Optic Zoom allows you to zoom up to x3 on anything that catches your eye with absolutely no loss of image quality.

It is available in three standard colours: Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, Cloud Lavender. Inside the box together with the handset you get a Travel Adapter, USB Cable and User Manual. Users also get 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box items to maintain the customers interest as well as trust.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initial Discount:

Amazon is offering 64% discount in this Deal of the Day on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 26999 from Rs. 74990. Not just this you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deal and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 24300 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Discount:

You can further make the deal more favourable for you by taking advantage of bank offers available on Amazon. Here we are listing all of them.

1. You can get Additional Flat Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

2. You can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

3. Bank offers also include 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

4. Customers can also get Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 19:24 IST
Home Mobile News Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets a simply amazing 64% discount
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets