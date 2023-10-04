Icon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check exciting deals on smartphones now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is almost here and there are some unbeatable smartphone deals coming. Check out the early smartphone deals and offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 19:27 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out early smartphone deals. (Pexels)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here with amazing smartphone deals for tech lovers. Top brands like Motorola and iQOO have rolled out unbeatable deals on their smartphones. If you are a Prime member, you can get early access starting October 8th, and for some models, you can pre-book starting on October 4. Don't miss out on discounts and trade-in bonuses either.

Amazon has brought a bunch of new smartphones and accessories for the festive season. These deals and offers make Amazon the best place for phone fans. You'll find top brands like Honor, itel, iQOO, Lava, Motorola, and more, all offering the best prices of the year.

You can start making your wishlist now and start shopping on October 8. Prime members get a 24-hour head start, and pre-booking for some popular smartphones like Honor 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, and more begins on October 4. Check out the smartphones:

1. HONOR 90 5G

The Honor 90 5G is a powerful phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor. It can handle even the toughest tasks with ease. You can get it on Amazon.in for 29,999 with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months and bank discounts. Make a wish list now to grab the festive offers.

2. itel P55 5G

This is India's most affordable 5G smartphone. It comes with up to 12GB RAM, a 50 MP Dual Camera, a big 5000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6080, a smooth 90Hz display, free screen replacement, and a 2-year warranty. Get it on Amazon.in for Rs. 8,999 with bank discounts. Add to your wish list now!

3. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

This phone is all about performance and style. It has a slim 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+, a 64MP AURA Light OIS camera, and a fast 66W flash charge with a 4600mAh battery. You can get it on Amazon.in for Rs. 21,499 with bank discounts and coupon offers.

4. Lava Agni 2 5G

This phone is the most affordable curved AMOLED smartphone with a modern design and a curved display. The Lava Agni 2 5G has impressive specs and is a great choice in the smartphone market. Get it on Amazon.in for Rs. 17,999 with bank discounts. You can pre-book it for just Rs. 99 starting from October 4.

5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G

Motorola's latest foldable phone has a 3.6" pOLED external display with a super-fast 144 Hz refresh rate. It runs on a powerful Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor and folds up to a slim 15.1mm width. Get it on Amazon.in for Rs. 72,999 with bank discounts. Make a wish list now to get the festive offers.

So, get ready for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 and start making your wishlist to grab these amazing phone deals.

