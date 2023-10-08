Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is live for everyone now and buyers can grab great deals on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. Samsung smartphones have received massive discounts in addition to other exchange and bank offers. From Samsung Galaxy S23, and Galaxy M14 to Galaxy M34, check out the top deals on Samsung smartphones that will be live during the Amazon Sale 2023.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Launched in February this year, the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the current flagship smartphone chip in the market. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. During the Amazon Sale, the Galaxy S23 5G can be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 59999, after a discount of 25 percent. The price has dropped from Rs.79999, which makes it an irresistible deal. There is an additional discount of Rs. 9000 available on SBI Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value Rs. 25000.

2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. The original price of this model is Rs.18990, but now you can buy it for just Rs.12990 after a 32 percent discount. You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the back, you get a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Galaxy M34 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 15999 after a price drop from Rs.24499. This makes it a significant discount of 35 percent. There is an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 available on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

4. Samsung Galaxy M04

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Galaxy M04 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The Samsung Galaxy M04 can be purchased at just Rs. 6499 during the Amazon sale, bringing down its price from Rs.11999, which makes it a remarkable discount of 46 percent. Apart from this, you can get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs.6150.

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging and features a triple camera setup at the back, with a 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto lens. During the Amazon Sale, the Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 29999 after a grand discount of 60 percent, dropping a high of Rs. 74999. You can get an additional discount of Rs.3000 on SBI Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

