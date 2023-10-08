Icon

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals you must not miss out on

From iPhone 13 to Samsung S22, get exciting deals on smartphones during the Amazon Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 08:42 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Amazon Great Indian Festival
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Sale 2023: The best deals on offer this year are here and you must take advantage of them now. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now open for everyone and it is offering incredible discounts on a wide array of electronic products. Among the numerous exciting deals, the spotlight is undoubtedly on smartphones. Here's a roundup of some of the most attractive smartphone offers that should not be missed during this Amazon sale.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple enthusiasts, this is your golden opportunity to own the iPhone 13 at a jaw-dropping price. Originally priced at Rs.69900, the iPhone 13 is now available at just Rs. 48999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. That's a massive 30 percent discount! But wait, there's more. Prime customers can enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000.

The iPhone 13 is packed with features that make it a compelling choice. It boasts a generous 128GB of storage, ensuring ample space for your apps, photos, and videos. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display delivers stunning visuals, and its camera setup, with a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP Front Camera, ensures top-notch photography. Powered by the A15 Bionic processor, this smartphone provides exceptional performance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is a powerhouse of a smartphone, and now you can own it at a discounted price of Rs.84999, down from 131999. Prime customers get an additional flat Rs.10000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.40000.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G features a 4nm processor, making it 5G-ready and incredibly fast. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2x display offers excellent outdoor visibility with up to 1750 nits in peak brightness and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The Pro-grade Camera setup takes your photography to the next level, and it excels in low-light conditions thanks to Nightography.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

For those who crave gaming performance and innovative design, can now buy the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G for Rs.32999, down from Rs.39999 during the Amazon Sale. Prime customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and features an Independent Gaming Chip that boosts FPS, enhances display quality, and reduces power consumption. It also offers super-fast charging with a 120W FlashCharge, taking it from 1% to 50% in just 8 minutes. The flagship 50MP GN5 OIS Ultra-Sensing camera ensures stunning photos.

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus fans, here's your chance to grab the OnePlus 10R 5G at just Rs.27999, down from Rs.38999 during the Amazon sale. Prime customers can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of 5000.

This smartphone boasts a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and a 2MP Macro Camera for stunning photography. The 6.7-inch 120Hz IRIS Display delivers vibrant visuals, and the 80W SuperVOOC charging ensures your phone is always ready. With OxygenOS based on Android 12 and the MTK D8100 Max processor, you get a smooth and fast experience.

The Amazon Sale 2023 brings forth some irresistible smartphone deals that cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Don't miss out on these fantastic discounts and upgrade your smartphone experience today!

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 08:21 IST
