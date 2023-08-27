Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too

If you are looking for a budget smartphone that does the basics, then know all about the Lava Blaze.

Aug 27 2023, 15:28 IST
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut. (Amazon)

Budget smartphones that do the basics right are available from all phone manufacturers, but getting one that has a discount even on that low price is tough to find indeed. However, it is not impossible as is clear from what Amazon has rolled out today. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, but you do not have a budget over Rs. 12000, then don't worry so much as there is a splendid deal available on Amazon. The ecommerce portal is offering a huge price cut on the Lava Blaze 5G. The smartphone is available to you under Rs. 12000. However, before proceeding to the deal, know why you should buy the Lava Blaze 5G.

About Lava Blaze 5G:

B0BSTTK7HS-1

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with 6.5"-inch HD+ 90Hz Display with Widevine L1 DRM Protection to maximize your viewing experience and you can enjoy the Content in High Resolution. The smartphone also sports a 5000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery and a Side Fingerprint Sensor. To provide you an amazing performance it packs the octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. This product is available in two colours on Amazon - Glass Blue and Glass Green.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 27% discount on the Lava Blaze 5G making its price fall to Rs. 11999 from Rs. 16349. Although just with the initial discount you can save up to Rs. 4350, you can further save more money with the exchange deal and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is giving Rs. 11200 off as an exchange offer. However, in the exchange offer, you need to keep in mind that the exchange discount depends upon the model and condition of your old laptop. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Bank offers:

Amazon also offers several bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone. These are :

1. You can get a Flat Rs. 500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000.

2. You can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Bank Debit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

3. Bank offers also include Additional Flat Rs. 500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000.

4. There are more such bank offers available on Amazon for purchase of this Product.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 15:28 IST
