Amazon Prime Day deals on premium smartphones - iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, more

If you are looking to purchase a smartphone, then know that a number of Amazon Prime Day deals are available that have brought down the prices of premium smartphones to a new low! From iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 to Google Pixel 7 -- check the best deals available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 13:11 IST
Want to buy a premium smartphone? Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on premium smartphones including iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23. (HT Tech)

Despite the fact that top-end premium smartphones pack powerful chipsets, impressive cameras, and exclusive features, it becomes difficult to choose the best one as they are all extremely good and will fulfill virtually all the requirements of the user. Of course, the hefty price usually comes as a major hindrance when you select the smartphone that will be a perfect fit for you. That's when the sale season comes as a blessing as it allows you to nab your favourite premium smartphone without breaking the bank! During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, you can explore several premium smartphone deals from iPhones to Android phones. If you don't want to miss this golden opportunity, then check out these Amazon Prime Day deals - from iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 to Google Pixel 7.

Amazon Prime Day deals on premium smartphones

- iPhone 14

One of the most highlighted deals during the sale is on iPhone 14. Whether it is about photography or performance-intensive tasks, this is one of the best phones that you can get and it is priced at Rs. 66999. Plus, you can get bank offers and exchange deals.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ6N5D6-1

- Samsung Galaxy S23

The premium Galaxy S23 offers a great battery life, has an amazingly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and does not suffer from heating issues. For photography, it packs 50MP primary camera coupled with 10MP and 12MP secondary cameras. In front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera. It is priced at Rs. 74998 during the sale.

B0BY8PYVS6-2

- Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 features a 50MP Quad Bayer wide camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It gets some added features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. It is priced at Rs. 49999 on Amazon.

B0BJLCK3YD-3

- Xiaomi 12 Pro

A whopping 48 percent discount! From its earlier listed price of Rs. 79999, the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro has seen a steep price cut to just Rs. 41999. It packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a triple-camera setup of 50MP each.

B09XB9FLSH-4

- iQOO 11

The iQOO 11, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale at Rs. 54999 against the MRP of Rs. 61999. Plus, you can opt for instant card offers too from SBI and ICICI Bank.

B07WHQLR7G-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 13:10 IST
