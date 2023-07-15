Amazon Prime Day iPhone 14 deal: Price plunges to a new LOW! Save a flat Rs. 14101

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is the perfect opportunity for iPhone fans to nab the iPhone 14 with a huge Rs. 14101 discount. Check out this Amazon Prime Day iPhone 14 deal.

Jul 15 2023, 14:49 IST
iPhone 14 price has been reduced to a new low with in this Amazon Prime Day iPhone 14 deal. (HT Tech)

Amazon Prime Day Sale has started and there are a huge number of deals with massive discounts. But one of the spotlights of the sale is the iPhone 14! iPhone fans now have a chance to nab this premium smartphone at its lowest price. However, it is not just about the discount! The offer is all about the amalgamation of bank offers as well as a lucrative exchange deal. So, before any delay, explore this iPhone 14 deal to nab it before it runs out of stock. Check all details about this Amazon Prime Day iPhone 14 deal here.

iPhone 14 Price Cut

Amazon has rolled out this attractive discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Originally priced at Rs. 79900, it is now available at the discounted price of Rs. 66799 for the blue colour variant. That means you can save a flat Rs. 13101. This is the lowest price for an iPhone 14. However, you should note that if you are looking for another colour, it may have a different cost.

Bank Offers: Moreover, Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a special benefit. By using ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can instantly save Rs. 1000 on your EMI purchase. This will let you save a total of Rs. 14101 along with the Prime Day discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ6N5D6-1

Exchange deal: The deal becomes even more exciting when you try to exchange your old smartphone! Amazon is also providing an exchange offer where you can receive a whopping discount of up to Rs. 50000 while trading in your old smartphone.

It is crucial to note that the discount value may vary on the specific device being traded in. In order to maximize the offer, it is advisable to verify that your old smartphone is in excellent working condition and relatively up to date.

iPhone 14 at a glance

What you will get at this price is the iPhone 14 with a 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset. Moreover, it also features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Not just these, the smartphone packs a larger camera sensor with a faster aperture, an action mode, satellite connectivity, crash detection mode, and great battery life.

15 Jul, 14:49 IST
