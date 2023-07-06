Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M33, iQOO Neo 7, more; Price to be revealed soon

Amazon has announced the Prime Day 2023 sale in India. From iPhone 14, and Samsung Galaxy M33 to iQOO Neo – there are many deals that will be available at a thrilling price. Read on to know everything here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 13:49 IST
Amazon revealed several deals such as iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M33, iQOO Neo 7 that will witness huge price drop during the Prime Day Sale 2023. (HT Tech)

Amazon has officially announced one of the much-awaited sales of the year – Prime Day 2023. In India, Amazon Prime users can enjoy the two-day shopping fest starting on July 15 to July 16, 2023. The sale will unleash a plethora of deals from laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, and home appliances to even fashion. However, if you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone, then know this will be your great chance. Amazon will offer up to 40 percent off on a wide range of smartphones. Although Amazon is yet to reveal the special sale price for smartphones, you can take a glimpse at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals and make your wishlist now. Here are the smartphone deals that are coming soon – from iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M33 to iQOO Neo 7.

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

iPhone 14: One of the top premium smartphones that will witness a huge price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale is none other than the iPhone 14. Amazon hasn't revealed the effective price so far. However, currently, you can find it priced at Rs. 70999, so you can expect a much lower price during the sale than this currently available cost.

Samsung Galaxy M33: Samsung is all set to launch Samsung Galaxy M34 soon. The launch is expected to impact the price of its previous avatar Galaxy M33. Also, Prime Day Sale will make it even more affordable. According to Amazon's price listing, it is priced at Rs. 24499.

iQOO Neo 7: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W fast charging and 64MP OIS camera equipped iQOO Neo 7 is also expected to face a huge price drop during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: It has been part of several price cuts in the past. Thanks to the upcoming Amazon sale, you will be able to buy it at a reasonable price instead of its listed price of Rs. 74999. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a Snapdragon 865 chip and a triple camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP.

iQOO 11 5G: Buyers who were waiting to find a good price drop on the iQOO 11 5G, may get it soon. It comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Apart from these, you can find some budget smartphones at even more affordable prices during the sale. These affordable smartphones list includes:

  • Realme Narzo N53
  • Samsung Galaxy M04
  • Redmi A2
  • iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
  • Realme Narzo N55
  • Redmi 12C
  • Samsung Galaxy M14
  • iQOO Z7s 5G
  • Realme Narzo 50i
  • Redmi Note 12 5G
  • Oppo A78 5G

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 13:46 IST
