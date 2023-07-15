Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: This iQOO Neo 7 Pro deal will let you save a HUGE amount

iQOO has recently launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in the Indian market. Its first sale has started along with Amazon Prime Day 2023, which was today. Buyers who are interested in this smartphone should check out the deal as it comes with a big discount, bank offers, and exchange deal that will allow you to seamlessly upgrade from your older smartphone to this latest one. Check out this special Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 deal below:

What's special about this latest smartphone? The iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate featuring center-aligned selfie cameras. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset alongside an independent gaming chip for better performance. For photography, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a triple camera setup of a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery with the support of fast 120W charging.

Excited to nab this offer? Read on to know all about iQOO Neo 7 Pro deal.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro deal during Amazon Prime Day

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, has been listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 39999. During Amazon Prime Day, it is available with an impressive discount of 15 percent, meaning you can grab it for just Rs. 33999.

Bank Offers: In addition to the discount, Amazon is providing bank offers on the device, including a Rs. 1250 off with SBI Bank and Select Bank Card. But wait, there's more!

Exchange deal: If you have an old smartphone that you're willing to exchange, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 32299. However, it's important to note that the highest discount will be determined by the condition of the phone. Additionally, keep in mind that the exchange offer may vary depending on your location.