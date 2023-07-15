Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top 5 deals on smartphones - iQOO, Realme, Oppo and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live and the massive discounts will be available till tomorrow, July 16. And if you still are not a Prime member on Amazon, then hurry up if you want to bag the best deals of the year so far. And if you are planning to buy a smartphone don't miss these Amazon Prime Day sale deals. Here we have listed the top 5 smartphone deals for you.

1. Vivo V25 Pro 5G: if you are a prime member, you can currently get this smartphone for just Rs.29000 instead of Rs.39999 due to the discount of 27% under this Amazon Prime Day deal. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by using the bank discount available.

2. iQOO Z7s 5G: At the discount of 25% this iQOO smartphone can be yours for just Rs.17999 instead of Rs.23999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. While Amazon also offers an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.17000 off. But keep this in mind that the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the item you trade-in.

3. Oppo F21s: The amazing Oppo F21s smartphone can be yours with discount of 21% available for just Rs. 21990 instead of Rs. 27999 with the Amazon Prime Day deal. Amazon also offers an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 20890 off.

4. Realme Narzo N53: With the discount of 15 % this smartphone is available for Rs.10999 instead of Rs.12999 under the Amazon Prime day deal. While you can also get an exchange offer up to Rs.10300.

5. iQOO Neo 7: The iQOO Neo 7 can be yours for just Rs. 27999 instead of 34999 under the Prime Day deal with the discount of 20%. While on Amazon you can also get exchange offers and bank offers.