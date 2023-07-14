Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 15: Get big discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, more

Amazon Prime Day Sale in India is just around the corner! The Amazon upcoming sale is all set to start from July 15 and it will continue till July 16 for Prime members. If you haven't got your Prime membership yet, then this is the time! The sale will unleash a slew of exciting offers and deals on smartphones and other gadgets. Surprisingly, ahead of the Prime Day Sale, Amazon has already revealed the effective prices for the upcoming deals to let you make the wishlist. If you are looking for a new smartphone, then keep track of these top smartphone deals with huge savings! From iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34 to the latest Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – have a look at all these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top smartphones with huge savings

iPhone 14: iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the best deals to be made available on the latest iPhones. This year, iPhone 14 is said to get a huge discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The e-commerce website has revealed that you may get an iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs. 66499. It packs an A15 Bionic chipset and a dual-camera setup of 12MP each.

Samsung Galaxy M34: The recently-launched Samsung Galaxy M34 will be another great pick for smartphone buyers. It will be available at an effective price of around Rs. 16999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. One of the main highlights is that it packs a 6000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which has been launched at a price of Rs. 89999 will likely sell at an effective price of Rs. 82999 during the Amazon sale. It features the same 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen and supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it gets a larger cover display of a 3.6-inch. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and 50MP OIS camera, you will be able to grab this deal for just Rs. 31999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: This smartphone with premium features has always been part of the sale! With this Prime Day, you can even nab this deal at just Rs. 23999 including bank offers!