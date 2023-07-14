Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 15: Get big discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, more

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to begin soon! Check out these top smartphone deals that you must keep track of. From iPhone 14, and Samsung Galaxy M34 to the latest Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – check out the Amazon upcoming sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 13:22 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Looking for the best smartphone deal this Amazon Prime Day? These are the perfect options for you. (Unsplash)

Amazon Prime Day Sale in India is just around the corner! The Amazon upcoming sale is all set to start from July 15 and it will continue till July 16 for Prime members. If you haven't got your Prime membership yet, then this is the time! The sale will unleash a slew of exciting offers and deals on smartphones and other gadgets. Surprisingly, ahead of the Prime Day Sale, Amazon has already revealed the effective prices for the upcoming deals to let you make the wishlist. If you are looking for a new smartphone, then keep track of these top smartphone deals with huge savings! From iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34 to the latest Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – have a look at all these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top smartphones with huge savings

iPhone 14: iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the best deals to be made available on the latest iPhones. This year, iPhone 14 is said to get a huge discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The e-commerce website has revealed that you may get an iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs. 66499. It packs an A15 Bionic chipset and a dual-camera setup of 12MP each.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ6N5D6-1

Samsung Galaxy M34: The recently-launched Samsung Galaxy M34 will be another great pick for smartphone buyers. It will be available at an effective price of around Rs. 16999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. One of the main highlights is that it packs a 6000mAh battery.

B0C7C1JGQL-2

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which has been launched at a price of Rs. 89999 will likely sell at an effective price of Rs. 82999 during the Amazon sale. It features the same 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen and supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it gets a larger cover display of a 3.6-inch. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and 50MP OIS camera, you will be able to grab this deal for just Rs. 31999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

B07WGNJF9L-3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: This smartphone with premium features has always been part of the sale! With this Prime Day, you can even nab this deal at just Rs. 23999 including bank offers!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 13:21 IST
Home Mobile News Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 15: Get big discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets