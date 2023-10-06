Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple iPad to Samsung, check top deals on tablets

Amazon Sale 2023: Nowadays, tablets have become the go-to gadget for a wide variety of activities. Whether it be binge-watching shows or entertaining your kid with tales and rhymes, their big screen and long battery life helps fulfill several purposes. Like smartphones, tablets are offered in several segments. While budget tablets fulfill the basic needs of having a gadget with a big screen, the high-end ones go multiple steps further and can be used for designing with a stylus.

So, if you've been scouring the market for a good deal on a tablet, then check out the top deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival among the likes of Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and more.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a massive 10.6-inch TFT display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite supports Samsung's S-Pen which comes bundled with it. The tablet features an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie shooter at the front. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can purchase it for just Rs. 19999.

2. Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad features a 10.6-inch 2K display with a 90Hz resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The Redmi Pad features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet gets an 8MP shooter at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. You can purchase it for just Rs. 14499 during the Amazon Sale.

3. iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple's iPad Air 5th Gen sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display. The iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen although it needs to be purchased separately. Your work stays secure with the Touch ID, and the tablet is powered by the M1 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets a 12MP camera at the front, and a 12MP shooter at the back. It runs on iPadOS 17 and is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology. Although iPads are usually priced at a premium, you can grab the iPad Air 5th Gen at just Rs. 42999 which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members.

4. Honor Pad X8

The Honor Pad X8 features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 224 ppi. The tablet is powered by MediaTek MT8796 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. It runs on Honor Magic UI 6.1. The Honor Pad X8 supports up to 4 multi-windows as well as split screen and floating windows. There's a 5MP camera at the back and a 2MP selfie shooter. The Honor Pad X8 is already an affordable tablet, and it will get even cheaper during the Amazon Sale. You can purchase it for just Rs. 7999 starting October 7 if you're an Amazon Prime member.

5. OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It supports features such as Dolby Atmos, Omnibearing Sound Field and cellular data sharing. It runs on Android 13.

The OnePlus Pad gets a 13MP shooter at the back and an 8MP camera at the front. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, it can be purchased for just Rs. 37499.

