Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple Watch-2 to Garmin, get eye-opening deals on premium smartwatches

Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is live for everyone now and today is the second day of the sale. Buyers can grab great deals on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market to buy premium smartwatches, then you are in the right place. Amazon is offering huge discounts on smartwatches from Samsung to Apple Watch. Check out these amazing offers now:

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE is currently available at a 59 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.12,999, down from its original Rs.31999. This smartwatch is compatible with Android smartphones and runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung. It features a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. Health monitoring capabilities include Advanced Sleep Analysis and Women's Health tracking. It offers enhanced fitness tracking with support for over 90 workouts and boasts enriched app availability and connectivity. The typical usage time is up to 40 hours.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09DG72CFB-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in GPS 44 mm configuration is currently discounted by 30 percent. It is during the Amazon sale priced at Rs.22999, way down from the earlier Rs.32900. Customers can also enjoy an additional Rs. 5000 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.100000. This Apple smartwatch comes with fitness and sleep tracking, Crash Detection, a Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, and water-resistant features. It's up to 20% faster, supports customization with various sizes, colors, straps, and watch faces, and offers health and safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS.

B0BDKKV1BK-2

Garmin fenix 7X:

The Garmin fenix 7X is available in a Saph, Carbon Gray Ti w/Metal Band configuration and is priced at Rs.109990, down from its original Rs.139990, offering a 21 percent discount during the Amazon sale. Additionally, there's an extra Rs. 1500 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. This GPS watch is known for its durability and advanced features, making it suitable for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes.

B09RZHRWLQ-3

Amazfit T-Rex 2:

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a premium multisport GPS sports watch currently available at a 32 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.14999, down from Rs.21999. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. This smartwatch offers real-time navigation, strength exercise tracking, 150+ sports modes, 10 ATM waterproof rating, Heart Rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and an impressive 24-day battery life. It provides quick health insights, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate.

B0B37T17VM-4

CrossBeats Monarch:

The CrossBeats Monarch smartwatch features a 1.43 UHD Infinite Display and is currently available with a massive 77 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.2999, down from Rs.12999 during the Amazon Sale 2023. There is also a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. This watch stands out with its luxury stainless steel design, advanced Bluetooth calling, 700 Nits brightness, and support for 125+ sports modes. It also includes Spo2 tracking.

B0C7WFZZZK-5

These smartwatches cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets, with discounts and additional benefits during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, making it a great time to invest in a new wearable device.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!