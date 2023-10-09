Icon

Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple Watch-2 to Garmin, get eye-opening deals on premium smartwatches

From Samsung, Garmin to Apple Watch, get great deals on premium smartwatches during the Amazon Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 10:25 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Amazon Sale 2023
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Amazon Sale 2023
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Sale 2023
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Sale 2023
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Amazon Sale 2023
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Amazon Sale 2023
icon View all Images
Grab great deals on premium smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Pexels)

Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is live for everyone now and today is the second day of the sale. Buyers can grab great deals on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market to buy premium smartwatches, then you are in the right place. Amazon is offering huge discounts on smartwatches from Samsung to Apple Watch. Check out these amazing offers now:

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE is currently available at a 59 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.12,999, down from its original Rs.31999. This smartwatch is compatible with Android smartphones and runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung. It features a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. Health monitoring capabilities include Advanced Sleep Analysis and Women's Health tracking. It offers enhanced fitness tracking with support for over 90 workouts and boasts enriched app availability and connectivity. The typical usage time is up to 40 hours.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09DG72CFB-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in GPS 44 mm configuration is currently discounted by 30 percent. It is during the Amazon sale priced at Rs.22999, way down from the earlier Rs.32900. Customers can also enjoy an additional Rs. 5000 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.100000. This Apple smartwatch comes with fitness and sleep tracking, Crash Detection, a Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, and water-resistant features. It's up to 20% faster, supports customization with various sizes, colors, straps, and watch faces, and offers health and safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS.

B0BDKKV1BK-2

Garmin fenix 7X:

The Garmin fenix 7X is available in a Saph, Carbon Gray Ti w/Metal Band configuration and is priced at Rs.109990, down from its original Rs.139990, offering a 21 percent discount during the Amazon sale. Additionally, there's an extra Rs. 1500 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. This GPS watch is known for its durability and advanced features, making it suitable for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes.

B09RZHRWLQ-3

Amazfit T-Rex 2:

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a premium multisport GPS sports watch currently available at a 32 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.14999, down from Rs.21999. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. This smartwatch offers real-time navigation, strength exercise tracking, 150+ sports modes, 10 ATM waterproof rating, Heart Rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and an impressive 24-day battery life. It provides quick health insights, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate.

B0B37T17VM-4

CrossBeats Monarch:

The CrossBeats Monarch smartwatch features a 1.43 UHD Infinite Display and is currently available with a massive 77 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.2999, down from Rs.12999 during the Amazon Sale 2023. There is also a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. This watch stands out with its luxury stainless steel design, advanced Bluetooth calling, 700 Nits brightness, and support for 125+ sports modes. It also includes Spo2 tracking.

B0C7WFZZZK-5

These smartwatches cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets, with discounts and additional benefits during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, making it a great time to invest in a new wearable device.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 10:25 IST
Home Mobile News Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple Watch-2 to Garmin, get eye-opening deals on premium smartwatches
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon