Amazon Sale 2023: From iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, top 5 deals on flagship smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival: If you've been scouring the market for a great deal on a smartphone, you could get your hands on one right now with massive discounts. The Amazon sale 2023 kicked off on October 8 for everyone, offering huge discounts and other offers on a wide range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances and more. It is one of the biggest sales of the year, and buyers can get attractive offers on smartphones from the world's top brands.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

So, check out the top 5 deals on flagship smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival among the likes of iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

1. iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You get a 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. Although iPhones are usually priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 48999 during the Amazon sale.

B09G9BL5CP-1

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a quad camera system at the back, headlined by the 200MP primary camera. It also features 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto 3X, and 10MP telephoto 10X. All these cameras combine to deliver 100X zooming capabilities. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get it for Rs. 116999 inclusive of all the offers.

B0BT9FDZ8N-2

3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Moreover, it gets a larger 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 72999 during the Amazon sale, including all the offers.

B0C7QCHGLF-3

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W. You can grab the Xiaomi 13 Pro at just Rs. 69999 during the Amazon sale.

B0BVMP4NGL-4

5. iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor powered by the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes. During the Amazon sale, you can purchase it at a net effective price of Rs. 48299!

B07WHQLR7G-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!