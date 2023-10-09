Icon

Amazon Sale 2023: From iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, top 5 deals on flagship smartphones

Amazon Sale: Check out the top 5 deals on flagship smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival among the likes of iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

Oct 09 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
iPhone 13
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
iPhone 13
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
iPhone 13
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
iPhone 13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
iPhone 13
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 can be purchased at a hefty discount right now as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Unsplash)

Amazon Great Indian Festival: If you've been scouring the market for a great deal on a smartphone, you could get your hands on one right now with massive discounts. The Amazon sale 2023 kicked off on October 8 for everyone, offering huge discounts and other offers on a wide range of products such as smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances and more. It is one of the biggest sales of the year, and buyers can get attractive offers on smartphones from the world's top brands.

So, check out the top 5 deals on flagship smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival among the likes of iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

1. iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You get a 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. Although iPhones are usually priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 48999 during the Amazon sale.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a quad camera system at the back, headlined by the 200MP primary camera. It also features 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto 3X, and 10MP telephoto 10X. All these cameras combine to deliver 100X zooming capabilities. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get it for Rs. 116999 inclusive of all the offers.

3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Moreover, it gets a larger 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 72999 during the Amazon sale, including all the offers.

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W. You can grab the Xiaomi 13 Pro at just Rs. 69999 during the Amazon sale.

5. iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor powered by the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes. During the Amazon sale, you can purchase it at a net effective price of Rs. 48299!

