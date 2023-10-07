Amazon Sale 2023: From iQOO 11 to iQOO Z6 Lite, top price cuts on iQOO smartphones; check them out now

Amazon sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members. This means if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can go to your Amazon app or website and start looking for the best deals and discounts. If you are a gamer and are looking for performance-heavy smartphones by iQOO, then you're in luck as multiple devices have received exciting price cuts. Notably, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, iQOO 11, iQOO Z6 Lite, iQOO Neo 7, and iQOO 9. Let us take a closer look.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Gaming smartphones have become extremely popular these days, and iQOO joins some of the world's top brands in the category of best gaming smartphones. Launched in July this year, the smartphone packs a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and supports up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset and is offered in two LPDDR5 RAM options - 8GB and 12GB and up to 256GB internal storage. The iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP depth sensor, and 8MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 120W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G usually retails for Rs. 42990. However, it is being offered with massive discounts during the Amazon sale 2023 starting today for Prime members, and tomorrow, October 8, for non-Prime members.

iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes. The iQOO 11 usually costs Rs. 61999 but it is available for Rs. 47999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

iQOO Z6 Lite

The iQOO Z6 5G is an excellent smartphone that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera. In terms of battery, the iQOO Z6 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It usually retails on the ecommerce website for Rs. 15999 but during the Amazon sale 2023, you can buy it for just Rs. 12999.

iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. You can buy it for Rs. 25999 right now on Amazon.

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 packs a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device relies on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP super wide-angle camera and 13MP 50MM Professional Portrait camera. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Apart from all these, the iQOO 9 is backed by a 4350mAh battery.

The smartphone usually retails for Rs. 49990, but during the Amazon sale 2023, you can buy it for Rs. 29990.