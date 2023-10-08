Amazon sale 2023: From Redmi Note 12 Pro to 11T, check exciting offers on these smartphones

Amazon sale 2023: Redmi, the sister brand of Xiaomi, has grown immensely popular in India over the years. Its smartphones are known for being a powerhouse in their own rights and that too at an affordable price. The company operates in the midrange segment and brings smartphones that can be called all-rounders. On top of that, it is also one of the few remaining brands that still offer 3.5mm earphone jack on all of its models. And if you happen to be a fan of this brand, then this is the right time to upgrade as the Amazon Great Indian Festival is live for all users today. Let us take a look at the Redmi smartphones that get big discounts during the sale. The list includes Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi 12, and Redmi 12C.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Launched in January 2023, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a great smartphone for gamers. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for Dolby Vision and is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It also sports a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh along with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone usually retails for Rs. 27999 but during the Amazon sale, you can buy it for Rs. 21999.

Redmi Note 11T

The Redmi Note 11T features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 10Hz. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It sports a dual rear camera with a 50MP AI camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it carries a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone is normally available on Amazon at a price of Rs. 22999 but during the Amazon sale 2023, it can be purchased for Rs. 17248.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which is a 4nm octa-core processor with up to 2.2GHz speed. Customers can get up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage on this model. The smartphone has a large screen and a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 22W charger in-box, and the company claims that the smartphone battery lasts for more than a day. The smartphone also comes with an amazing camera setup of a 50MP AI dual camera with classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, 50MP mode, time-lapse, Google lens, and an 8MP selfie camera. The device is available in three colors that are: blue, silver, and black. Usually, the smartphone retails for Rs. 15999 but during the sale, it is available for Rs. 11498.

Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+ screen. It has 500 nits of peak brightness. The display consists of a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The screen of the smartphone is featured with scratch-resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating. The Redmi 12Cis powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it runs on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system. It provides enhanced gaming with a 1GHz GPU. This smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port which comes with a 10W in-box charger. The handset features a 50MP AI dual camera on the back which will provide you the portrait mode and night mode. It is paired with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone generally sells for Rs. 13999 but during the Amazon sale 2023, you can purchase it for Rs. 6999.