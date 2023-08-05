Amazon sale 2023: Hot deals on smartphones under Rs.10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Nokia C32, more

Amazon sale offers: Want a smartphone under Rs.10000? Explore the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, where you can discover an assortment of pocket-friendly smartphones packed with impressive features. The sale commenced at 12 PM (noon) yesterday, August 4, for non-Prime members and extends till August 8. This event showcases remarkable discounts on a diverse range of products, spanning smartphones, laptops, home appliances, electronics, and more.

What enhances the allure of this sale is the exclusive bank and exchange offers. Among the plethora of discounted items, you can find smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and various other electronics, all offered at substantial markdowns.

If you've been contemplating the purchase of an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone, this is the right moment to make your selection. To assist you, we've curated a list of five smartphones under Rs. 10000 with big deals currently available on Amazon. Take a look at these enticing options below:

Nokia C32 (4GB, 128GB Storage)

Because of the ongoing Amazon sale, you can grab this model at Rs.9,090. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, features a Unisoc SoC, and comes with a 50MP primary camera sensor. You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on using SBI credit card on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. To further reduce the price you can make use of the exchange offer. You can get up to Rs.8550 off if your old smartphone is in good condition. Do note, this is subject to inspection of the device by the company. Read more: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Get 16GB RAM and 50MP camera phones at just Rs. 8000

Tecno Spark 9 (4GB, 64GB Storage)

Like other offers on Amazon festival sale, this phone is also available with an amazing deal for Rs. 6999. It consists of a 5,000 mAh battery along with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and comes with a 13MP primary camera along and an 8MP selfie camera. It has an exchange offer of Rs. 6600. You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on using SBI credit cards.

Redmi 12C (4GB, 64GB Storage)

You can buy this smartphone on Amazon sale for Rs.7699. Amazon is offering a straight 45 percent discount on the Redmi 12C. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and comes with a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera. You can further reduce the price of this model by availing the exchange offer of up to Rs. 6300. Read here: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Exciting discounts available on mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, more