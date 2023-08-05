Amazon sale 2023: Hot deals on smartphones under Rs.10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Nokia C32, more

Amazon Freedom Sale: Looking for entry-level smartphones? Check out these exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy M13, Realmi Narzo 50i, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 14:07 IST
Philips TAB7007 2.1CH Dolby Audio Sound bar launched; check details
image caption
1/5 TPV has announced the launch of the all-new Philips TAB7007 2.1CH Dolby Audio Sound bar with Wireless Subwoofer in India. The newly launched Soundbar comes with amazing features at an affordable price. (TPV)
image caption
2/5 The newly launched Philips TAB7007 soundbar is equipped with a 2.1CH wireless subwoofer that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 240W dynamic sound output. This soundbar has 2 front-firing speakers resulting in a true surround sound effect, especially with the integration of Dolby Audio. (TVP)
image caption
3/5 The Philips TAB7007 soundbar boasts a unique geometric design with low and slim-profile subwoofer, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television. In addition, it comes outfitted with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, USB Connections, Optical-in and Audio-in and Advanced HDMI ARC technology. (TVP)
image caption
4/5 The Sound bar in Philips TAB7007 also comes with Robust Metal Grille for clear sound from space battles to moments of quiet emotion. (Amazon)
The Philips TAB7007 soundbar is the latest addition and will be available at a price of Rs. 21,990 at all leading e-commerce platforms across the country. 
5/5 The Philips TAB7007 soundbar is the latest addition and will be available at a price of Rs. 21,990 at all leading e-commerce platforms across the country.  (Amazon)
Amazon freedom festival
View all Images
Amazon Freedom Festival sale 2023: Get great deals on entry-level smartphones. Check out the list. (Nokia)

Amazon sale offers: Want a smartphone under Rs.10000? Explore the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, where you can discover an assortment of pocket-friendly smartphones packed with impressive features. The sale commenced at 12 PM (noon) yesterday, August 4, for non-Prime members and extends till August 8. This event showcases remarkable discounts on a diverse range of products, spanning smartphones, laptops, home appliances, electronics, and more.

What enhances the allure of this sale is the exclusive bank and exchange offers. Among the plethora of discounted items, you can find smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and various other electronics, all offered at substantial markdowns.

If you've been contemplating the purchase of an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone, this is the right moment to make your selection. To assist you, we've curated a list of five smartphones under Rs. 10000 with big deals currently available on Amazon. Take a look at these enticing options below:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nokia C32 (4GB, 128GB Storage)

Because of the ongoing Amazon sale, you can grab this model at Rs.9,090. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, features a Unisoc SoC, and comes with a 50MP primary camera sensor. You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on using SBI credit card on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. To further reduce the price you can make use of the exchange offer. You can get up to Rs.8550 off if your old smartphone is in good condition. Do note, this is subject to inspection of the device by the company. Read more: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Get 16GB RAM and 50MP camera phones at just Rs. 8000

B0C59CNMP7-1

Tecno Spark 9 (4GB, 64GB Storage)

Like other offers on Amazon festival sale, this phone is also available with an amazing deal for Rs. 6999. It consists of a 5,000 mAh battery along with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and comes with a 13MP primary camera along and an 8MP selfie camera. It has an exchange offer of Rs. 6600. You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on using SBI credit cards.

B0B56YWX99-2

Redmi 12C (4GB, 64GB Storage)

You can buy this smartphone on Amazon sale for Rs.7699. Amazon is offering a straight 45 percent discount on the Redmi 12C. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery, features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and comes with a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP selfie camera. You can further reduce the price of this model by availing the exchange offer of up to Rs. 6300. Read here: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Exciting discounts available on mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, more

FreeMarker template error (DEBUG mode; use RETHROW in production!): The following has evaluated to null or missing: ==> amazon.value [in template "story/embedElement.ftl" at line 7, column 261] ---- Tip: It's the step after the last dot that caused this error, not those before it. ---- Tip: If the failing expression is known to legally refer to something that's sometimes null or missing, either specify a default value like myOptionalVar!myDefault, or use <#if myOptionalVar??>when-present<#else>when-missing. (These only cover the last step of the expression; to cover the whole expression, use parenthesis: (myOptionalVar.foo)!myDefault, (myOptionalVar.foo)?? ---- ---- FTL stack trace ("~" means nesting-related): - Failed at: ${amazon.value?trim} [in template "story/embedElement.ftl" at line 7, column 259] - Reached through: #include "embedElement.ftl" [in template "story/elementBase.ftl" in macro "elementDynamic" at line 22, column 1] - Reached through: @dynamicElement.elementDynamic elemen... [in template "new-story/storyDetails.ftl" at line 477, column 1] ---- Java stack trace (for programmers): ---- freemarker.core.InvalidReferenceException: [... Exception message was already printed; see it above ...] at freemarker.core.InvalidReferenceException.getInstance(InvalidReferenceException.java:134) at freemarker.core.EvalUtil.coerceModelToTextualCommon(EvalUtil.java:467) at freemarker.core.EvalUtil.coerceModelToStringOrUnsupportedMarkup(EvalUtil.java:422) at freemarker.core.Expression.evalAndCoerceToStringOrUnsupportedMarkup(Expression.java:123) at freemarker.core.BuiltInForString.getTargetString(BuiltInForString.java:34) at freemarker.core.BuiltInForString._eval(BuiltInForString.java:29) at freemarker.core.Expression.eval(Expression.java:83) at freemarker.core.DollarVariable.calculateInterpolatedStringOrMarkup(DollarVariable.java:96) at freemarker.core.DollarVariable.accept(DollarVariable.java:59) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:361) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.executedNestedContentForCollOrSeqListing(IteratorBlock.java:317) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.executeNestedContent(IteratorBlock.java:271) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.accept(IteratorBlock.java:242) at freemarker.core.Environment.visitIteratorBlock(Environment.java:635) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock.acceptWithResult(IteratorBlock.java:107) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock.accept(IteratorBlock.java:93) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:325) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.Environment.include(Environment.java:2559) at freemarker.core.Include.accept(Include.java:171) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:325) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.SwitchBlock.accept(SwitchBlock.java:79) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:361) at freemarker.core.Environment.invoke(Environment.java:754) at freemarker.core.UnifiedCall.accept(UnifiedCall.java:83) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:361) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.executedNestedContentForCollOrSeqListing(IteratorBlock.java:317) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.executeNestedContent(IteratorBlock.java:271) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.accept(IteratorBlock.java:242) at freemarker.core.Environment.visitIteratorBlock(Environment.java:635) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock.acceptWithResult(IteratorBlock.java:107) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock.accept(IteratorBlock.java:93) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:325) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.Environment.process(Environment.java:304) at freemarker.template.Template.process(Template.java:382) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerView.processTemplate(FreeMarkerView.java:396) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerView.doRender(FreeMarkerView.java:309) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerView.renderMergedTemplateModel(FreeMarkerView.java:257) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.AbstractTemplateView.renderMergedOutputModel(AbstractTemplateView.java:165) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.AbstractView.render(AbstractView.java:314) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.render(DispatcherServlet.java:1325) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.processDispatchResult(DispatcherServlet.java:1069) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.doDispatch(DispatcherServlet.java:1008) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.doService(DispatcherServlet.java:925) at org.springframework.web.servlet.FrameworkServlet.processRequest(FrameworkServlet.java:978) at org.springframework.web.servlet.FrameworkServlet.doGet(FrameworkServlet.java:870) at javax.servlet.http.HttpServlet.service(HttpServlet.java:635) at org.springframework.web.servlet.FrameworkServlet.service(FrameworkServlet.java:855) at javax.servlet.http.HttpServlet.service(HttpServlet.java:742) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:231) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.tomcat.websocket.server.WsFilter.doFilter(WsFilter.java:52) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.invoke(ApplicationDispatcher.java:728) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.processRequest(ApplicationDispatcher.java:470) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.doForward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:395) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.forward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:316) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.NormalRewrittenUrl.doRewrite(NormalRewrittenUrl.java:213) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.handleRewrite(RuleChain.java:171) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.doRules(RuleChain.java:145) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriter.processRequest(UrlRewriter.java:92) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriteFilter.doFilter(UrlRewriteFilter.java:389) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.metrics.web.servlet.WebMvcMetricsFilter.filterAndRecordMetrics(WebMvcMetricsFilter.java:158) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.metrics.web.servlet.WebMvcMetricsFilter.filterAndRecordMetrics(WebMvcMetricsFilter.java:126) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.metrics.web.servlet.WebMvcMetricsFilter.doFilterInternal(WebMvcMetricsFilter.java:111) at org.springframework.web.filter.OncePerRequestFilter.doFilter(OncePerRequestFilter.java:107) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.web.trace.servlet.HttpTraceFilter.doFilterInternal(HttpTraceFilter.java:84) at org.springframework.web.filter.OncePerRequestFilter.doFilter(OncePerRequestFilter.java:107) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.springframework.web.filter.CharacterEncodingFilter.doFilterInternal(CharacterEncodingFilter.java:200) at org.springframework.web.filter.OncePerRequestFilter.doFilter(OncePerRequestFilter.java:107) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardWrapperValve.invoke(StandardWrapperValve.java:199) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardContextValve.invoke(StandardContextValve.java:96) at org.apache.catalina.authenticator.AuthenticatorBase.invoke(AuthenticatorBase.java:496) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardHostValve.invoke(StandardHostValve.java:140) at org.apache.catalina.valves.ErrorReportValve.invoke(ErrorReportValve.java:81) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardEngineValve.invoke(StandardEngineValve.java:87) at org.apache.catalina.connector.CoyoteAdapter.service(CoyoteAdapter.java:342) at org.apache.coyote.http11.Http11Processor.service(Http11Processor.java:803) at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProcessorLight.process(AbstractProcessorLight.java:66) at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProtocol$ConnectionHandler.process(AbstractProtocol.java:790) at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.NioEndpoint$SocketProcessor.doRun(NioEndpoint.java:1459) at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.SocketProcessorBase.run(SocketProcessorBase.java:49) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor.runWorker(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:1149) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:624) at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.TaskThread$WrappingRunnable.run(TaskThread.java:61) at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:748) 404 page not found |HT Tech
The page you are looking for does not exist.

Go to homepage and explore more

Back to Home

Latest News

Amazon
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Exciting discounts available on mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, more
Phone 15
BIG leak! iPhone 15 may get a camera upgrade even the iPhone 15 Pro will not
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Amazon Sale 2023: 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000 - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and more
Threads
Mark Zuckerberg reveals Threads will get Web and Search features too

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Tablets Laptops

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets